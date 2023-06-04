How Soros-ian West sees Rahul Gandhi as a pawn to subdue not just Narendra Modi but India

Listening to Rahul Gandhi during his speeches and conversations in India is often comic relief. The same cannot be said when he is out of the country. From funny man of Indian politics, often nicknamed without charity Pappu by his politico-ideological adversaries, he suddenly becomes downright dangerous.

Rahul’s funny man mask drops this time again when he is in the United States. He became a prophet of doom, of terrifying prospects for India. Being out of power for nine straight years, and with 2024 not looking good either, he seems to have assembled a coalition of not only anti-BJP parties and institutions, but also anti-Indian groups. Its allies are not only those who seek to uproot the BJP but are against the very idea of ​​India and are determined to derail India’s history.

Now it’s a Faustian bargain. Once committed, it cannot be undone without violent and malevolent repercussions. Rahuls grandmother, Mrs. Indira Gandhi allowed militancy in Punjab to fester by initially appeasing the Bhindranwale and Co., but once the genius Khalistani was out of the Punjab bottle, he could not be pushed back before destroying an entire generation of Punjabis and consuming the life of Mrs Gandhi herself on October 31, 1984. Her father, Rajiv Gandhi, also committed a similar misstep with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam led by Velupillai Prabhakaran, which also ended disastrously with the assassination of the former Prime Minister in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

The main architect of Rahul Gandhis’ overseas visits and interactions has been Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, popularly known as Sam Pitroda. Head of AICC’s overseas chapters, Pitroda, an American engineer-turned-policymaker, was Rajiv Gandhi’s go-to person for India’s modernization/informatization program in the 1980s. One can feel the deep sense of Pitroda’s loyalty and gratitude to the Nehru-Gandhi family by reading his memoirs, Dreaming Big: My Journey to Connecting India, in which he writes how he and his wife, Anu, met Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 when the Indian Prime Minister was visiting the United States. During the meeting, Rajiv reportedly told his wife Pitrodas: Anu, I know Sam wants to come to India. I want you to make sure the children’s admission to school is taken care of. This is very important, and Sam may not understand these things in Delhi. Let me know. Getting them into the right school is essential.

Rajiv had invested wisely in the Pitroda relationship, which always pays dividends to his family. And as Rahul’s recent visits to the UK and US suggest, Pitroda retains the trust of former AICC chiefs.

Pitroda’s ingenuity is beyond doubt, especially in the West. But this time, for the events of Rahul Gandhis in the United States, he has won the support of archetypically dubious anti-Indian elements ranging from Islamists and Khalistans to neo-Ambadkrits and Dravidian fanatics, all pushing for the balkanization of India. India of different shapes and sizes. Being a veteran of the West, Pitroda and by extension, Rahul Gandhi should know the DNA of these outfits. This shows the growing desperation within the Congress party. Perhaps the current generation of Congress leadership, like Mrs. Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv, believe that these disparate and dangerous geniuses can be used and then put back in the bottle!

Although Rahul Gandhis Muslim League is a secular commentator that has received much criticism, this should come as no surprise given that the Congress has been in alliance with the Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for decades now. Otherwise, how could the GoP ally itself with the IUML if the latter was not a secular entity? It doesn’t matter if the leaders of the IUML, before independence, had worked massively for the Muslim League of Jinnah and its partition plan. In the notion of first minority secularism in Congress, actively participating in the creation of an Islamist Pakistan, then remaining in secular India to continue the battle of Ghazwa-e-Hind, can be qualified as an increased feeling of nationalism, patriotism! As one Muslim leader mockingly told VS Naipaul, they unequivocally fought for partition and then refused to leave the country. Now that’s called having the cake and eating it too.

His growing propensity, however, of Rahul Gandhis to use typical Sorosian toolkit terms, democracy is in jeopardy, press freedom is slipping, minorities are being selectively targeted, democratic institutions are compromised, et al this should be a cause for great concern. In his effort to say what the West wants to hear, he has blurred the distinction between government and state. When funny man Rahul questions India’s democratic credentials in the West, he instantly becomes dangerous. It seems to suggest that India is too weak to correct itself and needs Western help. His sense of desperation gets the better of him when he even defends an Indian journalist arrested by the CBI for sharing sensitive defense information with foreign intelligence agencies. He calls it an attack on freedom of the press!

What Rahul Gandhi and his team do not want to understand is that by discrediting India and its democracy, they have in fact reduced themselves to being just a pawn in the great anti-Indian game that is being played. In Occident. The trick is, as David Horowitz and Richard Poe explain in their seminal book, The Shadow Party, to exert pressure for radical change in both directions both from the top levels of government and from the provocateurs on the streets. Thanks to Rahul, these mighty Sorosian forces are discrediting India from above, and with the toolbox-focused protests (Shaheen Bagh, farmers, wrestlers, etc.), India is being squeezed from below.

Most people would have no idea what was going on. Pressed from above and below, most would sink into apathy and despair, believing they hopelessly outnumbered the radicals, even if they were not. Thus, a radical minority could impose its will on a moderate majority, even in a democratic parliamentary system, Horowitz and Poe add.

However, the biggest threat that Rahul Gandhi poses today is to India’s history, through his extreme leftist leaning. He wants to go back in time to pre-1991 India, focusing excessively on wealth redistribution when the fact is that India wasted its first 50 years doing the exact same thing. It has focused exclusively on redistributing wealth while failing to create it in the first place. Here is an anecdote of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that the late Nani Palkhivala mentioned in his book We, The Nation, comes to mind. It turns out that a group of socialists approached Sardar Patel and advocated the distribution of wealth among the poor. Patel listened to them patiently but when he couldn’t take any more he told them to take his wealth and redistribute it among the poor but leave the nation for good!

In the same way that his attack on India’s democratic credentials gains Western legitimacy, Rahul’s far-left also suits US-European interests. At a time when India is the fastest growing economy in the world, with the IMF identifying it as a bright spot in the global economy, there is a powerful lobby led by billionaire George Soros that wants to derail this story of India. The West simply cannot let India propel itself out of its reach into its own orbit. With China already out of bounds, that’s the last thing the West would want: to let India grow too big to be absolutely self-sufficient, to sort out its own problem. In this way, the center of world power would shift decisively to the East.

The Sorosian West sees Rahul Gandhi as a pawn to subdue not only the Modi government, but also India. It is up to the leader of Congress to decide whether he wants to fall into this dubious and dangerous trap. For he can gain power but lose the nation. But most likely, he may still lose both power and the nation, as his speeches in the United States may be applauded in the West but have a negative chain reaction in India. What is bad for the nation cannot be good policy either.

The author is Opinion Editor, Firstpost and News18. He tweets from @Utpal_Kumar1. The opinions expressed are personal.

