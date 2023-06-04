No matter his WhatsApp messages, can Boris Johnson himself disappear? | Stewart Lee

OOn Wednesday morning, Judge Heather Hallett, head of the Covid inquiry, was still dismayed by the continued absence of the government’s elusive WhatsApp messages. Like King Arthur in reverse, government WhatsApp messages have slept silently in a cave for eons, only to disappear in Albion’s hour of need.

The previous week, the Cabinet Office had said it deemed the WhatsApp messages too irrelevant to warrant a judge’s scrutiny. But this week he decided that they were in fact lost and therefore could not be submitted anyway. How careless this government has been in this regard. Health Minister Lord Bethell lost his phone when a July 2021 hearing wanted it. Curators should have to write all their communications on their hands in permanent marker. And if the WhatsApps were lost, how could someone in the Cabinet Office look at them to decide they were irrelevant? Nobody at the top level of government had thought about it. It was a classic Billy Bunter defense: I didn’t eat your Jenkins WhatsApp messages, and they were horrible anyway.

Installing Boris Johnson, a proven liar few trust and unfamiliar with the concept of shame, in Number 10 would always end up backfiring, like releasing a big bear into your garden to scare off cats that defecate in vegetables, then realize there is now a big bear in your garden. But I don’t think anyone in the Tory party realized how quickly the bear Boris would start digging under the garden fence and into the world of responsible behavior, where to cock your leg against the tree of truth and shit on the pavement of public life is unacceptable.

It’s likely that one of his posts is a long list of now frowned upon slang words for women, gay men and foreigners.

Of course, no one should see WhatsApp messages sent by Johnson. The things Johnson said in public while in office were pretty stupid. Orientals have bigger brains and higher IQ scores. Blacks are at the other pole. Working-class men are likely to be drunk, criminal, aimless, inept, and hopeless. If gay marriage was OK then [why shouldnt] a union be consecrated between three men, as well as two men, or even three men and a dog. Imagine what Johnson said when he thought no one was listening.

Since Johnson’s brain, a spongy amalgamation of meat, burps and pus, embodies the abstract idea of ​​the infinite number of monkeys and their infinite number of typewriters, it’s statistically likely that one of his WhatsApps is just a long list of now frowned upon. slang words for women, gays, and foreigners, unsullied by verbs, like something Lawrence Fox might shout to himself as he finished masturbating.

It’s Wednesday afternoon and my deadline to deliver this funny column is approaching, but the deadline for inquiries to receive WhatsApps is 24 hours. I checked Twitter. It appears 58 minutes ago Johnson’s spokesperson insisted that Johnson had already given all WhatsApp messages to the Cabinet Office months ago. Presumably Johnson is happy to take Sunak and everyone else with him, or he guesses, given how bad WhatsApps must be for the Tory brand, there’s no way they’ll ever be put back on track. investigation, unless prized by Rishi Sunaks hands by Judge Heather Hallett herself, as the Prime Minister repeats different combinations of meaningless sentences, each containing the word transparency, until all his fingers are broken one by one using nutcrackers. Try using a credit card reader now, Prime Minister!

The problem is I’m now over my funny chronicle delivery time and the story just changed in such a way that there’s no way of knowing if it’s going to hold up until you were reading it with your crushed lawyer in north London awake on Sunday morning. I just went and did something to my son involving potatoes and now Johnson himself is telling Whitehall they should urgently release his WhatsApps to the inquest. On Sunday mornings, you write your own funny column. It’s impossible.

It’s fine with the Tories trying to make their Johnson-era WhatsApp messages disappear, but to escape the toxic radioactive half-life of his degraded legacy, they’ll also have to make Johnson himself disappear. And here’s a funny thing. About two hours ago, while meticulously researching the above paragraph of unsavory quotes from Johnson, I half-remembered dozens of equally dubious quotes that Google couldn’t find any trace of. I searched for Johnson’s famous silly images of the flags on the zipline, the staged rapprochement of the pub garden with Carrie. They were there, but not in so many different manifestations. It was as if, somehow, Johnson was being phased out of the case.

Try it yourself. Remember the time Johnson stood in dog mud outside the house of a Uxbridge voter in a wheelchair and then walked her through her entire house, despite her protests? Thought not. Let’s go. Do you remember when Johnson was caught on the microphone, waiting for a Today program interview to start, telling an anonymous woman a joke about an African man with a speech impediment running after an ice cream van? No. Do you remember the time when, filmed red-faced and excited at a Brexit referendum party, he was filmed wiping his forehead with something he took out of his pocket and that s turned out to be a pair of heavily bloodstained white Y-s. foreheads? No. There is no proof of this. Systematically, while he struggles to survive by dissociating himself from him, the conservative party erases the record. (THE Observer lawyers ask me to point out that this paragraph is a joke.)

I’m putting it back now. By Sunday morning, this Mexican standoff may be over. Remember when we made fun of Italian politicians? In the good old times.