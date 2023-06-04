Can the United States fix things with Iran and China? – analysis

The United States could hedge its bets on tensions with Russia by trying to calm friction with China and Iran.

Russia is a close partner to China and Iran, as both challenge the United States. China is escalating tensions around Taiwan, while Iran is threatening US forces in Syria and the Gulf.

For America, this presents the possibility of a multi-pronged conflict or, indeed, an arena of multi-pronged tensions where countries try to push for U.S. global hegemony to test the response of the United States. UNITED STATES. The United States cannot answer everything; in fact, as the story of China’s “spy balloon” illustrates, one crisis at a time is usually enough.

Therefore, recent reports show that the United States could change its position a little.

According to Axios, “Brett McGurk, President Biden’s senior adviser on the Middle East, made a low-key trip to Oman earlier this month for talks with Omani officials about a possible diplomatic overture to Iran regarding its nuclear program, according to five United States, Israelis and Europeans. officials. »

CIA director visits China

Last week, CNN reported: “CIA Director Bill Burns secretly visited China last month, a US official told CNN on Friday, amid US efforts to restore relations. with Beijing after a year of extremely high tensions.

US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November. A Chinese-dominated Middle East would threaten US trade and national security, the author says. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

According to this report, a US official (Burns) “met with his Chinese counterparts and stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels.”

Israel may be confused by any US approach to Iran, the Washington-based Al-Monitor news site reported over the weekend.

“Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is ‘not on the agenda right now,’ White House says, but U.S.-Iranian diplomacy continues nonetheless indirectly through trusted intermediaries,” the report said.

Israel is alarmed by the potential for a US “side channel”, the report says.

On the one hand, reports indicate that there could be some kind of compromise. On the other hand, reports show that Iran is increasing its threats against US forces in Syria and that tensions in the Gulf are rising.

The United States also appears concerned about Iran’s claims that it wants a naval partnership with the Gulf states. The UAE had left the US-led CMF, a maritime coalition of 34 nations, according to a report released last week.

Meanwhile, any U.S. initiative with China also faces obstacles. China defended the buzzing of a US warship, AP reported. The United States had warned China against its behavior, the Financial Times reported.

If no work on military dialogue or de-escalation of tensions is progressing, how can the US fix things with Beijing?

It may be that the source of tension is too great, and that too much water has flowed under the bridge. On the other side of the coin, however, the United States must make these attempts because of the prospect of facing new Iranian threats in Syria and clashes somewhere in Asia. Moreover, the need to finance the war in Ukraine could overburden the United States. Therefore, countries like Israel and other US allies are watching closely.

Washington’s messages on all of these cases do not always make clear what US policy really is. With a US election looming next year, Washington’s room for maneuver could shrink.

This is important in the context of the next moves regarding Iran and China, and it could affect the Middle East.