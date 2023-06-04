Politics
Can the United States fix things with Iran and China? – analysis
The United States could hedge its bets on tensions with Russia by trying to calm friction with China and Iran.
Russia is a close partner to China and Iran, as both challenge the United States. China is escalating tensions around Taiwan, while Iran is threatening US forces in Syria and the Gulf.
For America, this presents the possibility of a multi-pronged conflict or, indeed, an arena of multi-pronged tensions where countries try to push for U.S. global hegemony to test the response of the United States. UNITED STATES. The United States cannot answer everything; in fact, as the story of China’s “spy balloon” illustrates, one crisis at a time is usually enough.
Therefore, recent reports show that the United States could change its position a little.
According to Axios, “Brett McGurk, President Biden’s senior adviser on the Middle East, made a low-key trip to Oman earlier this month for talks with Omani officials about a possible diplomatic overture to Iran regarding its nuclear program, according to five United States, Israelis and Europeans. officials. »
CIA director visits China
Last week, CNN reported: “CIA Director Bill Burns secretly visited China last month, a US official told CNN on Friday, amid US efforts to restore relations. with Beijing after a year of extremely high tensions.
According to this report, a US official (Burns) “met with his Chinese counterparts and stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels.”
Israel may be confused by any US approach to Iran, the Washington-based Al-Monitor news site reported over the weekend.
“Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is ‘not on the agenda right now,’ White House says, but U.S.-Iranian diplomacy continues nonetheless indirectly through trusted intermediaries,” the report said.
Israel is alarmed by the potential for a US “side channel”, the report says.
On the one hand, reports indicate that there could be some kind of compromise. On the other hand, reports show that Iran is increasing its threats against US forces in Syria and that tensions in the Gulf are rising.
The United States also appears concerned about Iran’s claims that it wants a naval partnership with the Gulf states. The UAE had left the US-led CMF, a maritime coalition of 34 nations, according to a report released last week.
Meanwhile, any U.S. initiative with China also faces obstacles. China defended the buzzing of a US warship, AP reported. The United States had warned China against its behavior, the Financial Times reported.
If no work on military dialogue or de-escalation of tensions is progressing, how can the US fix things with Beijing?
It may be that the source of tension is too great, and that too much water has flowed under the bridge. On the other side of the coin, however, the United States must make these attempts because of the prospect of facing new Iranian threats in Syria and clashes somewhere in Asia. Moreover, the need to finance the war in Ukraine could overburden the United States. Therefore, countries like Israel and other US allies are watching closely.
Washington’s messages on all of these cases do not always make clear what US policy really is. With a US election looming next year, Washington’s room for maneuver could shrink.
This is important in the context of the next moves regarding Iran and China, and it could affect the Middle East.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-745153
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NAB summons Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case
- Can the United States fix things with Iran and China? – analysis
- No matter his WhatsApp messages, can Boris Johnson himself disappear? | Stewart Lee
- They are like mother and child
- Pagans Clarify Misconceptions About Non-Traditional Belief Systems Throughout History
- Babar Azam inspires classmate to take up cricket, Mohammad Rizwan donates Holy Quran to a Harvard faculty
- Love Islands Olivia Attwood Marries Footballer Bradley Dack in 30,000 Dress
- Unbabel strengthens AI translation technology with acquisition of Israeli company Babrik
- North Carolina residents reported feeling the quake early Sunday morning
- How Soros-ian West sees Rahul Gandhi as a pawn to subdue not just Narendra Modi but India
- Britain’s Sunak wants to cut taxes by up to 2 per cent before the election, The Telegraph reported.
- Books on Hollywood by Various Authors | Way of life