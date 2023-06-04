



Islamabad [Pakistan]Jun 4 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, on June 7 to record her statement as administrator of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190m National. UK Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case, Pakistan-based The News International reports.

NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) summoned Imran Khan on June 7. The sources revealed that Bushra Bibi’s statement will be recorded as a witness. Under the new law, the NAB is required to tell a person whether they are being called as a defendant or a witness to record the statement.

Following the procedure, the CIT of the NAB has already recorded the statements of the ministers of the previous government. The NAB also requested records of all donations Al-Qadir University received and those who donated to the trust, The News International reported.

Last week, the NAB told the Court of Auditors that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Bushra Bibi was not necessary. The CIT was not satisfied with the response given by Imran Khan during his last appearance and asked him to respond to the NAB questionnaire on June 7, which was given to him during his last appearance, reported The News International. citing sources.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been extended till June 19 against bails of Rs 500,000, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Earlier, PTI Chief Khan arrived at the Federal Court Complex soon after Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered him to appear in a competent court within three working days. The judge extended Khan’s bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case until June 19 against bonds worth Rs 500,000, according to the report.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the head of the PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate company for legalizing 50 billion PKR which were identified and returned to the country by the UK during the former PTI government, according to the report. On May 9, the leader of the PTI was arrested, after which a protest broke out across Pakistan. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/pakistan-nab-summons-imran-khans-wife-bushra-bibi-in-al-qadir-trust-case/1611415/

