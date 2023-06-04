Erdogan has an eye on local and global challenges with new cabinet

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled his new cabinet on Saturday evening during his inauguration ceremony, with the appointments providing an indication of the direction the new government is taking on the economy and foreign policy.

The fact that the new vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz, has a background in economic governance may be an indication that the economy will be a priority as Erdogan enters his third decade at the helm of the nation.

Mehmet Simsek, a proponent of investor-friendly and orthodox economic policies, and viewed positively by financial markets, has been appointed Treasury and Finance Minister.

Simsek, a former economics chief and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018, will be tasked with restoring market confidence after the election.

In his previous post he called for a tighter monetary policy but was replaced by Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law.

It remains to be seen whether his presence in the cabinet will lead to a break with the current unorthodox economic policies, with its low interest rates. But his appointment is already an important signal to the markets that there will be changes.

Rather than an abrupt shift in economic policy, gradual action should be taken in an environment where the lira is slipping to record lows against the dollar.

In his post-election speech, Erdogan said: We design an economy focused on investment and employment, with a finance management team that has a global reputation.

Turkey’s economy grew by 4% in the first quarter of the year, remaining just above expectations.

Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, told Arab News: If it also has some independence to adjust ultra-low interest rates, Turkey’s economy can make a comeback. But first I expect a devaluation of the lira, which will make Turkey very cheap for tourists and affordable for exports.

If Simsek is given enough flexibility, markets will believe he has the mandate to (do) what he needs to do to restore Turkey’s economy, Cagaptay said.

With diminishing reserves, some changes in short-term economic governance are inevitable.

But the significance and sustainability of these changes in a centralized decision-making structure remain uncertain and depend on the new roadmap announced.

Experts believe that if Erdogan insists on keeping interest rates low rather than taking austerity measures ahead of local elections in 10 months, Simsek’s appointment would not result in much change in economic policy.

According to Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of London-based Teneo Intelligence, Simsek’s return would entail a partial readjustment of Turkiyes’ current economic policy, while a dramatic reversal to a purely conventional approach to monetary policy remains unlikely.

It is also unclear how long Erdogan could tolerate a more pragmatic stance on the economic front, given the priority he places on local elections in March 2024, Piccoli said.

Meanwhile, former intelligence chief Hakan Fidan has joined the cabinet as the new foreign minister. Fidan is known for having initiated rapprochements with many countries, notably Egypt and those of the Gulf.

He’s highly respected in Washington and seen as a reliable counterpart, Cagaptay said.

He had also managed key international portfolios, in particular the Syrian and Russian policies. His appointment is truly significant. He is now in the driver’s seat.

Cagaptay expects the new cabinet to be friendlier to Western nations and less adversarial with countries in the region.

At the end of April, Fidan took part in a meeting with his Russian, Iranian and Syrian counterparts in Moscow as part of a process of rapprochement with the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Last year, the handshake between Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar is also believed to be the result of meetings between the intelligence services and the foreign ministries of the two parties.

According to Cagaptay, Erdogan wants leading economic and foreign policy experts, so he can focus on domestic areas that require almost daily macro-management, including social issues and the drafting of a new charter.

The fact that he has saved parliamentary seats while forming his cabinet tells us that he wants to quickly obtain a legislative majority triggering a referendum, he added.

Meanwhile, although Turkey has already started the process of normalizing relations with Syria and the Assad regime through several high-level meetings under Russian mediation, the Turkish military presence in northern Syria is not expected to not end anytime soon.

But new initiatives to facilitate the safe return of Syrian refugees to their home countries could be taken to fulfill the promises made by Erdogan during his re-election campaign.

Counterterrorism campaigns in northern Iraq and Syria are also expected to continue given the composition of the new cabinet.

Dalia Ziada, director of the Cairo-based MEEM Center for Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean Studies, believes Fidan is the right man for the job at this particular time, with Turkey emerging as a key regional player.

He holds all the important cards and knows first-hand the hidden problems of Turkish foreign policy, she told Arab News.

Fidan has a deep understanding of the situation in the hotspots of the Middle East, ranging from Libya to Sudan and Syria, and he is the only Turkish official to continue to participate in the quadripartite meetings in Moscow which brought together senior officials from Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in recent months, Ziada said.

According to Ziada, tangible progress on Turkish foreign policy in Syria and Turkey’s mediation role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict can be expected in the short term with an active role of Fidans in the foreign policy apparatus.

While Fidan has been the architect behind the curtains of rapprochement over the past two years to mend broken ties with Egypt and Arab Gulf countries, Ziada believes his appointment could speed up the reconciliation process between Turkey and the North African country.

This will consequently lead to lessening civil strife in Libya, facilitating the process of political solution and could possibly bring Libya to elections sooner than we think, she said.

El-Sisi and Erdogan agreed on the immediate start of improving diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement last Monday.

Ziada added that Fidans’ track record could strengthen Turkey’s relations with Arab Gulf countries.

I will not be surprised to see Fidan involved in talks between Gulf Arab countries and Iran in the near future. Conversely, it will reflect positively on Turkey by increasing investments from Gulf countries and thus strengthening Turkey’s struggling economy, she said.

Fidan is expected to be the Turkiyes’ winning horse on the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea chessboards.

Yasar Guler, the country’s chief of general staff, was appointed as defense minister in the renewed cabinet.

Although it has not yet been announced, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin is expected to be appointed as the new intelligence chief.

The governor of the central bank has not yet been announced but the name of Hafize Gaye Erkan has appeared.

Erkan holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University, has worked for numerous financial institutions in the United States, including Goldman Sachs as a financial services executive, and is the former chairman of First Republic Bank.

Over the past four years, Turkey has seen four governors at the helm of the central bank.