



Chris Christie has promised to fight Donald Trump when he kicks off a long-running Republican presidential campaign next week, but looks set to do so without the help of a key voice at Fox News.

The former New Jersey governor just wants to bludgeon Trump, primetime host and close Trump ally Sean Hannity said on Friday, adding that he didn’t want to give Christie any airtime.

I have no problem giving airtime to any of the candidates who want to come and give their point of view, Hannity said.

But I look at Chris Christie, he quit as Governor of New Jersey, 13% approval, 14% in another poll, and I look at this and say, OK, you’re just running this race because you hate Donald Trump and want to bludgeon Donald Trump.

I don’t see Chris Christie actually wanting to run and win the nomination. He sees his role as being the enforcer and attacking Trump.

It’s not a very inspiring program, and I don’t even know if I’m even interested in facilitating it or listening to him chatter away when he left office with no one in New Jersey liking him.

Hannity facilitated a friendly audience for Trump this week, hosting a registered town hall in Iowa.

As broadcast, the event made no reference to Trump’s $5 million sentence for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E Jean Carroll or his lies about voter fraud, the airing of which cost 787 $.5 million to Fox in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems that remains in question in a suit from Smartmatic, another voting machine company.

Christie took office in New Jersey in 2009, but first suffered in the eyes of Republicans when he was seen as too close to Barack Obama after Superstorm Sandy, then when he was caught up in the scandal Bridgegate because of a political payback.

Upon leaving office in 2015, Christies’ approval ratings were at historic lows. He ran for president in 2016, but only made an impact with the debate stage destruction of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Quick to endorse Trump, Christie remained loyal even after being fired from White House transition planning, Christie said of bad blood with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law whose father Christie helped in prison.

Christie became an ABC analyst and wrote two books, a memoir and a prescription on how Republicans could win back power. He broke with Trump after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress, which Trump instigated in service of his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

In his second book, Republican Rescue, Christie said his party must renounce conspiracy theories and truth deniers, those who know better and those who are just plain nuts.

The Republicans did not. Trump is leading the polls despite unprecedented legal risks, including criminal charges in New York, for a silent payment and potential indictments in state and federal investigations into his election subversion.

Although Christie has denied being a paid assassin, aiming to bring down Trump, he has made it clear that he hopes to put his pugilistic political skills to good use.

Trump, Christie told Politico, cannot be a credible figure on the world stage; he cannot be a credible figure interacting with Congress; he will do nothing.

Trump’s vulnerabilities, Christie said, needed to be pointed out by someone who knows him. Nobody knows Donald Trump better than me.

An unnamed former Republican candidate said: Nobody else has the balls to do it.

