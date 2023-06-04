Politics
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi failed to stick to the right-wing economic agenda
Propaganda is a vital tool in politics and Narendra Modi knows how to use it well. So, to mark his ninth anniversary as prime minister, we have been inundated with hymns to him from his ministers and spokespersons. Then last Sunday, he became the star of the melodramatic inauguration of the new parliament building and he was majestic and impressive with his golden scepter held high. When he makes speeches these days he lists the number of Indians on whom he has vaccinations granted, gas cylinders, houses, bank accounts, toilets and for 80 million people, free rations until the end of this year. It sounds like the socialist leaders did in the socialist era.
When I listen to his speeches, I wonder if he remembers what he used to say when he first stepped out of Gujarat on the national stage. His words were music to my anti-socialist ears. He often said that the government had nothing to do with matters which particularly interested me. As a proponent of free markets and a liberalized economy, I blame leftist politicians for keeping government in business.
Modi did not appear to be on the left. In the Lok Sabha, remember how he mocked the MNREGA as proof of the economic failure of the Congress parties? Digging ditches was what they saw as a guarantee of rural jobs. Barkha Dutt recently asked me on her podcast why I supported Modi in the first place. I said I believed he was unfairly targeted the 2002 riots. The media made it seem like the worst communal violence since partition. It certainly wasn’t.
Later I thought about it and remembered that the real reason I became a Modi Bhakt was because I hoped he would steer India away from socialist economic policies which I believe are the main reason why we continue to be a poor country. I thought he would privatize the bottomless pits that our public sector enterprises have become because bureaucrats are hopeless businessmen and politicians are worse. I thought he noticed that Indian voters had gone from suppliant to ambitious in their attitude. If Modi understood this, he did not do enough to remove the state from control of the economy. His critics rightly accuse him of centralizing economic power in his own hands and taking personal credit for everything that has been built since he became prime minister. As if without him nothing would happen. It is uncomfortably reminiscent of speeches by Sonia Gandhis in which she bragged about how much money she had sent to an opposition government and how it had been misused.
The Congress Party prides itself on its pro-poor economic ideas which imply that there must always be poor people. The idea is to offer free gifts during the election period to people living in extreme poverty. So in Karnataka, women were promised a monthly income, the unemployed were promised an allowance and there was a long list of other gifts. It is this approach to economics that has kept most poor Indians in the supplicant basket and most middle-class Indians convinced that the best thing that can happen to them is to land a government job. It is shameful that when the railways or some other big public company advertises jobs, millions of Indians apply for a few thousand jobs.
When Modi appeared on the national stage, he looked so different. He promised in the 2014 general election that he would bring about economic change. So what happened to make him a statist not very different from a socialist? Why is there so little these days that distinguishes his economic ideas from those Rahul Gandhi spouts? What annoys me the most is that voters who had stopped being supplicants now seem to be happy to wait again for the government to provide them with everything for free even though they remain mired in poverty.
What depresses me is that businessmen, who create the wealth needed to fund powerful social welfare programs, continue to be treated like pariahs in Modis New India. Modi likes to believe that he has created an atmosphere in which it is easy to do business. It’s not true. What depresses me just as much is how black money continues to be the reason tax officials have such powers to harass and intimidate. The question we would ask ourselves if the business climate had improved is what laws and regulations need to be abolished so that businessmen no longer feel the need to evade taxes. What we need more than anything else is for the Prime Minister to remember his promises to completely shut down government business. Money wasted on public sector units that rarely make a profit could be much better spent on hospitals, schools and other tools that help people escape poverty.
Modis’ report after nine years ironically shows that he implemented a right-wing cultural agenda, but failed to implement a right-wing economic agenda. Only if the administration removes its shackles on the economy will we move towards this dream of becoming an economic superpower. Until then, we will continue to stumble, hiding our economic failures under a miasma of cheery slogans and promises of prosperity.
