Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi failed to stick to the right-wing economic agenda

Propaganda is a vital tool in politics and Narendra Modi knows how to use it well. So, to mark his ninth anniversary as prime minister, we have been inundated with hymns to him from his ministers and spokespersons. Then last Sunday, he became the star of the melodramatic inauguration of the new parliament building and he was majestic and impressive with his golden scepter held high. When he makes speeches these days he lists the number of Indians on whom he has vaccinations granted, gas cylinders, houses, bank accounts, toilets and for 80 million people, free rations until the end of this year. It sounds like the socialist leaders did in the socialist era.

When I listen to his speeches, I wonder if he remembers what he used to say when he first stepped out of Gujarat on the national stage. His words were music to my anti-socialist ears. He often said that the government had nothing to do with matters which particularly interested me. As a proponent of free markets and a liberalized economy, I blame leftist politicians for keeping government in business.

Modi did not appear to be on the left. In the Lok Sabha, remember how he mocked the MNREGA as proof of the economic failure of the Congress parties? Digging ditches was what they saw as a guarantee of rural jobs. Barkha Dutt recently asked me on her podcast why I supported Modi in the first place. I said I believed he was unfairly targeted the 2002 riots. The media made it seem like the worst communal violence since partition. It certainly wasn’t.