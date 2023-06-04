Is that correct?: Surjewala asks PM Modi 9 questions on Odisha tragedy | Latest India News





Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday posed nine questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the horrific triple train crash at Balasore in Odisha, while demanding the immediate dismissal of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Referring to a Newscast by The footprintSurjewala asked why the Minister of Railways was negligent towards the critical warning about the failure of the signaling system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the crash site involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a freight train in Balasore district on Saturday. (PTI) The report suggests that officials within the railways’ management had warned of serious flaws in the system and raised concerns about the failed interlocking in February and called for immediate action . He also warned that if the signal maintenance system is not monitored and corrected immediately, it could lead to respawning and serious crashes, Surjewala said in a tweet. Why was the minister of railways and the ministry of railways immune or ignorant or negligent? He asked. Citing recent freight train derailments, Surjewala asked why such incidents had not raised enough alarm about the lack of railway safety to force the Ministry of Railways to take appropriate action. Is it correct that the Minister of Railways is more concerned with marketing and pleasing the Prime Minister than focusing on rail safety? Is the Minister of Railways too preoccupied with the Prime Minister launching Vande Bharat trains, renovating stations (tweeting their photos) and increasing revenue rather than taking care of the daunting task of ensuring passenger safety? (sic) the Congress leader said. “Is this the reason why the Minister of Railways largely ignored the rail safety presentation on June 2, 2023 in Chintan Shivir (hours before the #OdishaTrainAccident) and focused on launching the trains Vande Bharat and increased income,” Surjewala added. The Rajya Sabha member also questioned the government’s decision to impose on a railway minister the additional charge of major ministries like IT and telecommunications, making railway a side job and jeopardizing Security. Highlighting the vacancies in the railways and the alleged lack of human resources, Surjewala wrote: How is it possible to run an efficient and safe operation in the absence of personnel? With no railroad collision avoidance system (TCAS) or Kavach on the rain route where the three-train accident occurred, Surjewala asked why the system had not been implemented in all railway areas. At least 288 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in a horrific collision between three trains at Balasore in Odisha. India’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades is a stark reminder of the safety issues that continue to challenge the vast rail system that carries nearly 22 million passengers every day.

