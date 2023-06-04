Rishi Sunaks’ secret Covid messages could reveal plot to oust Boris Johnson, allies say

Sign up for the View from Westminster email to receive expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email.

According to allies of the former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is blocking the publication of WhatsApp messages about the Covid investigation for fear they will reveal his plots against Boris Johnson.

The allegations, which have been dismissed as ‘absolutely absurd’ by the Sunak camp, come as Mr Johnson has been warned he could lose a taxpayer-funded lawyer if he tries to take the government’s position in the “undermine” investigation.

And a leading scientist has attacked Mr Sunak’s ‘spectacularly stupid’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme as he comes under pressure to spread his own messages on the much criticized policy.

The former prime minister remains at the center of a stunning row as ministers filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the inquiry’s claim for his unredacted messages and notebooks.

Mr Johnson’s allies have claimed Mr Sunak has taken legal action to block the publication of ministers’ WhatsApps – suggesting he may be ‘hiding’ conspiracies or messages that cast a bad light on his restoration agenda Covid.

An ally of Johnson said that post on sunday: What is Rishi hiding? Is it conspiring with Dominic Cummings against Boris? Is it because he himself broke the confinement rules? Or is he concerned that his “Eat Out to Help Out” program has resulted in a significant number of deaths? »

They added: ‘Rishi and Boris will testify in the autumn and it will be a gift to Labor. We expect them to set up a war room and use it to beat Sunak every day.

A Whitehall source told the newspaper: ‘The government has taken a judge to court for keeping messages from other ministers secret. For what? What is Team Sunak trying to hide? The cover-up office is a shambles and it’s only a matter of time before heads roll.

But a Sunak loyalist said it was ‘just utter nonsense from the Boris camp’, adding: ‘Rishi has always been very cautious about using WhatsApp as shown by the lockdown news published by the Telegraph, and there is nothing to hide.

Ex-PM is at odds with his successor over Covid hardware

Asked about the claims of Johnson’s allies and whether Mr Sunak was trying to cover up plots against Mr Johnson, Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News: ‘No – it’s pretty much nigh everything… you should hand over to the investigation documents that have absolutely nothing to do with them. something to do with Covid.

Mr Jenrick said it was not ‘reasonable or appropriate’ to share information unrelated to Covid – and hinted a compromise was still possible despite judicial review. “I hope this can be resolved before the matter goes to court,” he added.

The bereaved families have said so The Independent that Mr Sunak should stop trying to ‘protect himself’ and issue his own WhatsApps so that key pandemic decisions – including the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ program – can be reviewed.

Rivka Gottlieb, from the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: “It looks like Sunak is protecting himself. It’s indecent to cover things up. I want every relevant person in government to forward WhatsApp messages.

Sunak under pressure over decision to take legal action against Covid investigation

Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – a member of the government’s Sage Committee – said Eat Out to Help Out was “a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money”.

The former adviser said The Observer The August 2020 plan to give Britons a discount on eating out in restaurants and pubs after the first lockdown was never discussed with scientists.

Meanwhile, it emerged Cabinet Office lawyers told Mr Johnson that ‘no money would be available’ if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission.

The former prime minister has vowed to direct all his messages to the official inquiry, bypassing the cabinet office. THE Sunday time details a letter Cabinet Office lawyers sent to Mr Johnson last week.

“The funding offer will no longer be available to you if you knowingly attempt to thwart or undermine the government’s position in relation to the investigation by your own actions or the actions of others, unless there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest.” .” “A specific point to address,” he said.

They added that the funding would ‘only remain available’ if it met conditions such as sending any testimony or evidence you wish to present to the inquest to the Cabinet Office for security clearance by the relevant officials.

But former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was ‘not a good impression for the government’ and said the posts should not be ‘restricted by the government “.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas, a staunch supporter of Mr Johnson, also urged his ally not to be “redeemed” by the threat. “Don’t worry Boris Johnson, I can easily fund your legal costs through funders and crowdfunding, it’s easy,” he tweeted.

Mr Johnson wrote to the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, saying he would send any unredacted WhatsApp messages he had given to the Cabinet Office.

He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told he would no longer use after the number was revealed to have been online for 15 years. This device will be crucial and will be discussed before May 2021.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said the officials’ letter “simply reaffirmed that taxpayer funded lawyers should be employed to support the Covid investigation and for no other purpose”, adding: “This letter was intended to protect the public funds”. will in no way prevent Mr. Johnson from providing the evidence he wants.

The Independent contacted No 10 to comment on the claims made by Johnson’s allies.