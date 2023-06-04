PM Modi pays the price: Subramanian Swamy calls for resignation of railway minister over Odisha train crash

Subramanian Swamy on Friday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the tragic train crash in Odisha and noted that Prime Minister Modi was paying the price.

Regarding the cause of the accident, Swamy said that the fast train that left the tracks towards an oncoming train should never be allowed on those tracks because the tracks were meant for a slower train.

He further noted that the Minister of Railways should resign without waiting for a nod from the Prime Minister.

Now we know: the fast train that flew out of the tracks towards an oncoming train was never supposed to be allowed on those tracks since the tracks were meant for a slower train. Rail Mantri must therefore resign without waiting for the green light from the Prime Minister. Of course, Modi is world famous for recruiting — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 4, 2023

The deadly train crash left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. The catastrophic accident which involved 3 trains happened around 7.30pm on Friday.

The Coromandel Express, traveling at around 127 km/h, collided with the freight train and derailed on the main track, a railway ministry official said. Minutes after the collision, the above quoted official said the Yashwantnagar Express bound for Howrah coming from the opposite side collided with the Coromandel Express.

On Saturday evening, the Prime Minister visited the scene of the crash to take stock of the situation and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

It is a painful incident. The government will spare no effort in the treatment of the injured. This is a serious incident, instructions issued to probe from all angles. The culprits will be severely punished. The railway is working on restoring the tracks. I met the injured victims,” he said.

He also congratulated all the people helping in the relief operation.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “I have provided an update on the situation at the Odisha tragedy site. Words cannot express my deep sadness. We are committed to providing all possible assistance. to those affected. I commend everyone working around the clock, on the ground and helping with the relief work.”

He said the railways were working to provide relief and relief, as well as to ensure rapid restoration of the railways.

