Donald Trump congratulates Kim Jong Un and suffers backlash from Republicans





Donald Trump shared his congratulations for Kim Jong Un on his social media platform, Truth Social, earlier this week, sparking a bipartisan backlash. In doing so, Trump shared a link to the news that the World Health Organization has admitted North Korea to its board.

Congratulations to Kim Jung Un! Trump wrote. The post was quickly met with backlash from several other Republican Party voices. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp later tweeted: Taking our country back from Joe Biden doesn’t start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.

Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA JUNE 30 (SOUTH KOREA OUT): A photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump inside the area Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met briefly in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, with the intention of reviving stalled nuclear talks and demonstrating the friendship between the two countries. The meeting was the third time Trump and Kim had met in person, as both leaders said they were committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. (Photo for distribution by Dong-A Ilbo/Getty Images)

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis also responded to the post: Donald Trump is running to the left of Ron DeSantis, RFK, and now Joe Biden? We don’t have a pro-Kim Jung Un voice in the GOP. What happened to Trump? Nikki Haley, who was previously Trump’s former ambassador to the UN and is currently running against him in 2024, wrote: Kim Jong Un is starving his own people. It is a complete joke that North Korea is playing a leading role at the World Health Organization.

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean dictator in 2019. He discussed his relationship with Kim Jong Un during an interview in April. It started hard, remember? I said little rocket man and he said I had a red button on my desk and wanted to use it,’ Trump recalled. And then, all of a sudden, we get a call that they want to meet. This whole situation would have been rectified shortly after the start of my second term.

