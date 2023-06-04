Imran Khan accuses Pakistani army of seeking to destroy his party, imprison him





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the military and its intelligence arm, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), of openly trying to crush his political party and throw him in jail to prevent him from winning the next elections.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday night at his heavily fortified home in Lahore, Khan cited government and military pressure to arrest his supporters, seeking to destroy his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a vote. which must take place at midday. -October.

It’s completely the establishment, the former cricketing hero said when asked who was behind the crackdown. The establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they’re really open now – I mean, it’s not even hidden now – they’re just out in the open.

Pakistani authorities have announced they want to hold accountable all senior figures and politicians who were complicit in attacks on military buildings after Khan was briefly detained in May on corruption charges that led to deadly clashes.

Authorities have launched proceedings to prosecute dozens of figures, including senior Khans PTI party officials, suspected of involvement in the protests before a military court – usually reserved for the military or those labeled as enemies of the state .

The former prime minister, who is now well ahead of his rivals in popularity polls, has denied accusations against his supporters and senior PTI officials over the attacks.

He said the attacks were a false flag operation launched by the military and intended to target him. He accused the government of using the incident as a pretext to carry out an unprecedented crackdown on his supporters.

Khan, who had previously hinted that the military was behind the crackdown on his party, said in his latest interview that the military was to blame.

He bluntly accused powerful Pakistani army chief Asim Munir of being obsessed with his sidelining, saying he had no doubts he would end up being tried by a military court and thrown in jail by him .

I think he may have a grudge because I asked him to step down as ISI chief in 2019, Khan said.

Munir was later promoted to army chief by Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It’s the only way they can put me in jail, Khan said. I have absolutely no doubt that the military courts are for me, said Khan, who is out on bail.

Pakistani military courts reportedly show disregard for due process and lack transparency, using coerced confessions to execute offenders after unfair trials.

Last April, Khan was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. He claims his ouster was orchestrated by Pakistan’s top generals. The year-long standoff between the popular cricketer-turned-politician and the country’s powerful generals came to a head when buildings and military assets were ransacked last month, allegedly by Khan’s supporters.

He survived an assassination attempt last year when he was shot in the leg at a political rally.

After coming out of power, Khan accused an unnamed foreign power – in a clear reference to the United States – of financing a plot to overthrow his democratically elected government.

The ex-prime minister said the foreign power sent millions of dollars to opposition parties to launch a no-confidence vote against him in parliament.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against Khan by the government since he was removed from power after he lost a vote of confidence in parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/06/04/704683/Pakistan-Khan-accuses-military-chief-Munir-destroy-PTI The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos