President Joko Widodo immediately orders eradication of illegal logging





National framework – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered an immediate crackdown on illegal logging, following a series of high-profile deforestation cases. Joko Widodo also announced a new task force led by the Minister of Environment and Forests, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, to investigate and prosecute cases of illegal logging. Joko Widodo’s announcement comes after a series of high-profile deforestation cases in Indonesia. Also read: 5 most beautiful forests in Indonesia, what are your goals for a vacation? In January, a fire broke out in Kerinci Seblat National Park, one of Sumatra’s largest rainforests. It is suspected that the fire originated from illegal operators. In February, a report by Greenpeace Indonesia revealed that illegal logging was still rampant in the country, despite government efforts to eradicate the practice. The report revealed that an area of ​​forest the size of Singapore has been lost to illegal logging over the past year. Joko Widodo’s crackdown on illegal logging is a welcome development, but whether it will be effective remains to be seen. In the past, the government has been criticized for its ineffectiveness in its efforts to stop illegal logging. Also Read: Bastards Must Come Here, 5 Most Beautiful Forests In The World However, Widodo has made environmental protection a priority during his presidency, and he has shown his willingness to take tough action against those who harm the environment. Here are some things governments could possibly do to make law enforcement against illegal logging more effective: Increase the number of rangers and law enforcement officers to patrol the forest and crack down on illegal logging.

Provide better training and equipment for rangers and law enforcement.

Work with local communities to raise awareness of the damage caused by illegal logging and encourage them to report illegal logging activities.

Strengthen the legal framework to protect forests and prosecute illegal loggers.

Collaborate with partners/experts in related fields to share information and best practices in the fight against illegal logging. *** (Nur Khofifa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bingkainasional.com/indonesia/3469021021/presiden-joko-widodo-perintahkan-segera-pemberantasan-pembalakan-liar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

