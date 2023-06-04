Trumps Numerous Legal Troubles Give Him Credibility, Says GOP Representative Ken Buck – Rolling Stone





Former President Donald Trump faces numerous lawsuits as well as civil and criminal investigations – including alleged silent money payments to avoid a sex scandal, possible obstruction of justice and election interference – but according to Republican Congressman Ken Buck, these investigations and allegations “almost give [Trump] credibility.”

Fox & Friends leads a professor to say that narcissism is “one of the underlying characteristics of a progressive ideology”. He says this narcissism manifests itself in “violence, tearing down statues, trying to erase history…”

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Buck, “You’ve recognized more broadly that Donald Trump faces ethical challenges in his campaign, in addition to the investigation of classified documents, he is under investigation for election interference in Georgia. , on January 6, he has already been charged in New York. Would Republicans be better off with a candidate who doesn’t face multiple criminal investigations? »

“You know, that’s interesting,” Buck replied. “I think the multiple investigations and civil lawsuits that have been filed almost lend credibility to this presidential candidate and former president. He keeps saying the world is against him for trying to make these changes.

With GOP voters, that may well be true. Nearly seven in ten Republican voters support Trump, regardless of his legal troubles. But the majority of Americans think the surveys are “fair.” So while investigations and prosecutions may help Trump in the primaries, they could be a hindrance in the general election.

Bash continued, “I know what you’re saying, maybe it gives him credibility with some of the electorate, but for you, Ken Buck, does it give him credibility for you? ?” Tendency

Buck replied that he did not take Trump’s legal issues into account when assessing the former president. “I saw him for four years,” Buck said. “I was in the House when he was president. I voted on his bills. I sometimes voted against his bills, his budgets and so on. So I saw it personally. I don’t look at the actions he took that are under investigation as much as his role as a former president and what his policies were.

Buck serves in the House Freedom Caucus and is a member of the far-right GOP party that opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Buck also defended Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, saying the former president “may have written memoirs.”

