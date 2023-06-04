Controversy over Boris Johnson’s COVID WhatsApp messages escalates with no end in sight





LONDONThe controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s pandemic-related WhatsApp messages shows no signs of abating, with tensions growing and a resolution seemingly distant. In a surprising twist, a senior minister has announced that the former prime minister will not face constraints when it comes to disclosing information to the COVID inquiry, despite the potential loss of public funding for the legal advice if he undermines the government. At the heart of this protracted saga is the request for unredacted WhatsApp conversations involving Boris Johnson and other officials. However, the government strongly opposes this request, arguing for the right to redact specific sections of messages before they are released, especially those deemed irrelevant. One example cited concerns content affecting the private life of a civil servant. Boris Johnson, in response, pledged to provide the requested material in full, raising the specter of a funding withdrawal. Robert Jenrick, Britain’s immigration minister, said the former prime minister is free to submit any document he deems relevant to the investigation. “What we said is that because he is represented by taxpayer paid lawyers, this needs to be done appropriately, as you would expect when using public funds. On the larger issue, we said we would absolutely postpone anything related to COVID and the pandemic,” Jenrick explained. Backbench MPs say the whole controversy could be a ploy to stop Rishi Sunak from having to leak his own posts. The government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which offered discounts at restaurants, has come under criticism, with some scientists attributing the initiative to a subsequent rise in COVID cases. Boris Johnson’s allies have speculated that these messages could be leaked in a bid to oust him from office. However, the government denies these allegations and expresses hope for a speedy resolution, even though the chances of such a resolution seem slim. US POLITICS

