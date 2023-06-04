No breakthrough in NATO-Türkiye talks on Swedish membership





Istanbul, Türkiye — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg failed to make a breakthrough on Sunday in talks on Sweden’s membership of the military organization with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with officials from the two countries due to meet in a little over a week to try to reconcile their differences. NATO wants to include Sweden when US President Joe Biden and other Allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the move. The 31 member countries must ratify a protocol of adhesion of the candidates so that they join the transatlantic alliance. The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being too soft on terrorist organizations and security threats, including Kurdish militant groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. Hungary has also delayed its approval , but the reasons why have not been made public. President Erdogan and I agreed today that the Permanent Joint Mechanism should meet again the week of June 12. Membership will make Sweden safer, but also NATO and Turkey stronger, Stoltenberg told reporters in Istanbul. The permanent joint mechanism was set up to address Turkey’s concerns over Sweden and Finland, the latter of which became NATO’s 31st member in April. Sweden has fulfilled its membership obligations, Stoltenberg said. He noted that the country had amended its constitution, strengthened its anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo against Turkey since it applied to join NATO just over a year ago. Fearing Moscow’s target following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional stances of military non-alignment to seek protection under the security umbrella of the EU. NATO. As Stoltenberg held talks in Istanbul, hundreds of people, including dozens of pro-Kurdish protesters, gathered in Stockholm to demonstrate against Sweden’s planned NATO membership. Up to 500 people took part in the action called No to NATO no Erdogan Laws in Sweden. They rallied under the banner of the Alliance Against NATO, an umbrella for a mix of Kurdish organisations, leftist groups, anarchists, youth and climate activists and people opposed to the new laws counter-terrorism groups, which came into force on June 1, as well as those who call for a free media. In January, a protest in Stockholm involving the burning of a copy of the Quran brought an abrupt end to Sweden’s NATO membership talks, after Erdogan suspended meetings. The incident led to anti-Swedish protests across the Muslim world. We know Erdogan is watching this and…he’s been very angry at these things in the past, so we’ll most likely get the same response from him and delay Sweden’s NATO membership even further, said the spokesman of the Alliance against NATO, Tomas Pettersson. . Stoltenberg seemed to suggest that the protests might have come up during his interviews. I understand it’s hard to see protests against Turkey and against NATO in Sweden, Stoltenberg said. But let’s be clear, freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental values ​​in our democratic societies. These rights must be protected and respected. He also said it is important to “remember why these protests are happening. The organizers want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. They want to block Sweden’s counterterrorism cooperation with Turkey, and they want to weaken the NATO: We should not allow them to succeed.

