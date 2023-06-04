Politics
The bold dissident who overthrew China’s COVID lockdowns by ‘sacrificing himself’
THE the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been the ruling party in China for nearly 75 years. For those who live there, that means limited individual rights, extensive government control and virtually no freedom of expression.
Life under the CCP, in a word, is oppressive.
that of Beijing autocratic tactics intensified even more so during the coronavirus pandemic when he implemented severe travel restrictions, lockdowns, testing requirements and enforced quarantine.
Although not everyone living in China has stood idly by and accepted the CCP’s oppressive standard of living, critics of the regime have often paid the price for dissent with their lives.
UNIVERSITY STUDENTS IN CHINA GO TO US AMID GROWING PROTESTS
Peng Lifa, a little-known name in the United States but revered by Chinese dissidents inside and outside China, acted in a protest against ongoing COVID restrictions in China in the fall of 2022, when much of the world had long since lifted COVID mandates.
Peng, also known as “Bridge Man”, is widely believed to be the individual responsible for launching one of the largest protests in China since the Tiananmen Square massacre some 34 years ago. of the white paper”, or the A4 revolution.
On October 13, 2022, a man in a yellow helmet and an orange shirt hung a banner on Sitong Bridge in Beijing that said, “We want food, not COVID tests. We want reform, not the Cultural Revolution. We want freedom, not lockdowns. We want to vote, not a leader. We want dignity, not lies. not slaves.”
A separate banner was also hung and read: “Depose treacherous dictator Xi Jinping”, while a loudspeaker reportedly read the commentary from the banners.
“He hadn’t planned his escape at all. He was trying to buy as much time as possible to expose [the demonstration] for the public,” Xiao Qiang, a human rights activist, founder and editor-in-chief of China Digital Times and a researcher at the UC Berkeley School of Information, where he studies the CCP and censorship, told Fox News Digital. .
“And then immediately, of course, people [were] take videos with their cell phones. And then, a few minutes later, it has already circulated on Twitter and YouTube. At the same time, Chinese censors arrive, within minutes, to delete these messages.”
PROTESTS RATTLE CHINA AS PEOPLE SAY ENOUGH OF THE COUNTRY’S DRACONIAN LOCKDOWN POLICIES
Some have argued that Bridge Man’s actions were on par with globally recognized figures like “Tank Man”, the individual who stood in front of a line of nearly 60 tanks on June 5, 1989, a day after the massacre of Tiananmen Square.
The massacre is the result of the CCP’s response to student protesters demanding political freedoms and measures taken by Chinese military forces to suppress and enforce martial law.
The Chinese government claimed some 200 people had been killed in the clashes, although a British diplomatic cable released in 2017 suggested the figure was closer to 10,000.
Tank Man’s identity has never been revealed, and the uncertainty surrounding his fate has led many to believe that he was either arrested by the CCP or disappeared, a fate that many fear Peng.
It is believed that Peng was arrested shortly after he launched his protest, and his whereabouts are unknown, along with those of his wife and daughter.
But his demonstration worked, and in November 2022 protesters across China began waving blank sheets of standard A4 printing paper to symbolize the silence Chinese citizens are subjected to under the CCP’s rule.
The protesters too began to chant slogans such as “End zero-COVID”, “We want human rights” and “Down with the Communist Party”, which human rights advocates have attributed to Bridge Man.
“Peng Lifa stood up to Xi Jinping, all by himself with just a piece of cloth and some paint. And he won,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., chairman of the House Select Committee, told Fox News on the CCP. Digital.
“His protest sparked protests across China, his words went viral being airdropped and on bathroom walls. And he inspired the white paper protesters. who finally overthrew zero-COVID techno-totalitarian lockdowns.
“It was Xi Jinping’s biggest embarrassment in his career.”
Gallagher described the protests as “the largest pro-freedom protests in China since Tiananmen Square.”
“I believe Peng Lifa’s brave and peaceful protest at Sitong Bridge belongs up there with Democracy Wall and Tank Man,” he added.
But Pengs protest show was important beyond the inherent risk it took and the widespread success it enjoyed.
PROTESTS IN CHINA GET SILENT REACTIONS FROM WORLD LEADERS, UN
“His last act is an incredible element of not only planning but also a commitment to sacrifice his own life to do this,” Xiao said. “But he didn’t do it on impulse.”
Ahead of the Bridge Man protest, Peng sent a brochure or manifesto to a handful of human rights activists and CCP dissidents via his Twitter account, encouraging them to take further action to stand up to the Chinese government.
Xiao called the work “a kind of tactical manual” on how to stand up to the CCP.
“If you read the manual, you know he’s been thinking about it for years. It’s not something he does in a simple moment of passion,” he explained.
The work included a collection of research, tactics, and the different voices of various CCP dissidents that Xiao already knew.
“But he brought them together and put his life on it to kind of personalize this Chinese resistance,” Xiao added. “He is truly the face of courage and resistance.”
The language used at the Bridge Man protest matched that of the manifesto Peng sent to Xiao and others, allowing human rights groups and Chinese dissidents to verify the identity of Bridgeman.
Almost immediately, Xiao realized the significance of the protest and began working with his team to archive Peng’s manifesto to not only preserve his story, but also to prevent the CCP from letting his identity vanish like Tank’s again. Man.
“It’s a really remarkable action. Under the zero-COVID policy, which was really brutal, so many Chinese were unhappy about it, but they can’t speak out because they’re intimidated by the [CCP] power,” Xiao explained. “And then there is a man who opposes that power. And this unique voice is truly a collection [of voices] he says what everyone else wants to say.”
Gallagher and Xiao said they would like to see the United States and the Biden administration do more to demand answers from the CCP about the whereabouts of Peng and his family. Although both men also argued that a crucial step in ensuring Peng’s story is not lost is making sure Americans know about his courage and how he helped bring down the oppressor. COVID Restrictions in China.
“There have been alarming reports that have detailed the crackdown on White Paper protesters across China,” Gallagher told Fox News Digital. “My view is that if the world turns its back on the peaceful white paper protesters and Peng Lifa now, the CCP will know that it can still get away with brutalities like Tiananmen Square.
“The CCP wants to erase the memory of Bridge Man and the white paper protests because they show that the Chinese people are ready to oppose authoritarianism and demand freedom.”
