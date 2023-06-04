Imran Khan will likely face trial in military court, Pakistan’s defense minister says





Islamabad: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said it is likely that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will face trial in a military court for his alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents in which military installations and state were attacked by members of his party, according to a media report on Sunday.

Khan, 70, could face trial in a military court if evidence of his involvement in the May 9 violence emerges in the coming days, Asif was quoted by The Express Tribune newspaper as saying.

He also confirmed that no complaint had been registered to date against Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf in connection with the May 9 attacks.

There is certainly a chance that Imran Khan could be tried by a military court, the minister said while answering a question on whether the ousted prime minister could be prosecuted under the army law.

His remarks came days after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Khan would be tried by a military tribunal because the former prime minister was the “architect” of the May 9 incidents.

The Khans party found itself in hot waters when protesters allegedly belonging to the party attacked civilian and military properties on May 9 following Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir corruption case.

The trial of those involved in the attacks on military installations in different parts of the country, including the attack on the headquarters in Rawalpindi as well as the Lahores Jinnah house where the corps commander resided, has already started.

Earlier, Asif reportedly said no decision has been made on the cricketer-turned-politician’s trial under the Army Act, but he did not rule out the possibility on the grounds that Khan was the mastermind. behind the May 9 violence and knew everything about what was happening that day.

Statements by the defense and interior ministers alluding to Khan’s trial in military court stem from the federal cabinet’s decision that protesters who vandalized military installations on May 9 would be tried under the Security Act. the military and the Official Secrets Act.

Government ministers have repeatedly stated that no new military tribunals will be established and that suspects will be tried by the special permanent tribunals that were already operating under the Army Act.

Army Chief General Asim Munir also said the perpetrators, planners and executors of the May 9 attacks would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, adding that no clemency would be granted to those who attacked military installations.

Khan has denied involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He said the establishment planned to keep him in prison for 10 years in a sedition case.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Punjab police previously claimed, citing a geofencing report, that Khan and his close aides allegedly coordinated efforts to storm the Lahore corps commander’s residence and other buildings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsdrum.in/international/imran-khan-likely-to-be-tried-in-military-court-says-pakistans-defence-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos