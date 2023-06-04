Modi has spent billions to upgrade India’s trains, but safety is the biggest need | India





There is no railway system quite like the Indian Railways. Trains remain an essential lifeline in India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, carrying around 13 million passengers a day for work, family and leisure on trains that travel 40 000 miles of tracks, more than enough to circumnavigate the earth. Friday night’s collision involving two passenger trains and a freight train in the eastern state of Odisha was one of the worst accidents since 1999, when a collision between two trains in West Bengal killed 285 people. More recently, 160 people died in 2016 when the Indore-Patna Express derailed and as recently as February two freight trains collided in Uttar Pradesh. The cause of the Odisha crash is still under investigation, including whether a signaling error led the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express to fatally change lanes, causing it to crash into a train goods at a standstill. While the number of rail accidents has decreased in recent years, there were 139 accidents in 2014-2015 compared to 55 in 2019-20, train derailments remain the main cause. Under the current government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billions have been spent to upgrade and modernize the railway, including a plan for 100% electrification of the railways by 2024 and the aiming for them to reach net zero by 2030. The railways are also in the process of installing a train anti-collision system, which causes trains to brake automatically, but which is not yet operational only on 2% of the network. Authorities confirmed the technology has yet to be installed along the Eastern Railway, where Friday’s accident took place, which is one of India’s oldest and busiest roads. in terms of passengers and trains carrying oil and coal. Recently, there has been a record allocation of funds for infrastructure and safety improvements, with particular emphasis on the introduction of new modern stations and high-speed Vande Bharat resulting in a tribute to electric trains Indian, inspired by Japanese high-speed trains, one of Modis flagship projects. On Saturday, Modi was to inaugurate one of these new high-speed trains, linking Goa and Mumbai and equipped with an anti-collision system, but it was canceled after the disaster. However, at the same time, safety issues have increased on the railways and the number of consecutive train accidents on Indian Railways has increased by 37% last year. Although most had no casualties, the chairman of the railway board raised it last year as a matter of serious concern. Experts say that while the focus has been on brilliant modernization projects, safety remains the biggest issue for Indian Railways. An increasing number of trains have been put on the tracks to meet demand, but the workforce has not increased to the same level, leading to greater pressure on staff and more human errors. , and slowed the implementation of security measures. Indian Railways, however, maintained Friday’s accident did not reflect deeper safety concerns. This question arises because there has been an incident now. But if you look at the data, you’ll see there hasn’t been a major accident for years, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/03/modi-has-spent-billions-modernising-indias-trains-but-safety-is-biggest-need

