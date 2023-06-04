Donald Trump and his evangelical supporters are back for more: I know how to beat them





As I predicted in a previous article for Salon, Donald Trump and his evangelical following are back in full force. Unfortunately, with recent polls showing declining confidence in Joe Biden and surprisingly high numbers for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Biden’s only significant Democratic challenger, the political algorithm points, for now, to a possible Trump victory. . For that reason alone, it’s pretty clear that the Republicans who oppose Trump now, and the evangelical leaders who have been silent on Trump thus far, will eventually rally to his side. Victory and political power are more important to them than preserving American democracy and upholding the true doctrines of Christianity.

So what can be done?

As your semi-official evangelical initiate and current pastor to anyone outside the church who is fed up with organized religion and is willing to accept a genuine, imperfect, failed sinner as your minister, I have some thoughts on what to do about these God-believing voters.

The first thing is to expose the so-called shepherds for the anti-Christian, anti-American hypocrites that they are. The troubles they choose are meant to leave them without a taint of sin as they convince their sheep to hate all bad people.

It is not supposed to be the job of the church to force individuals to make particular life choices. First of all, the theology that has arisen claiming that Jesus would be opposed to the LGBTQ community is incredibly flawed. Even if it were not, the church has no right to declare how a family should be formed. It is a waste of time and resources, not to mention the most basic tenets of the Christian faith itself and of American individual liberty.

There is nothing in the Bible that directly touches the issue of abortion, and it was not part of evangelical doctrine or evangelical politics until relatively recently, but billions of dollars have been spent to promote this as a central part of the gospel agenda. Selected passages of scripture have been used in an effort to control women in American homes, in the American workplace, and in American society at large.

Evangelical leaders have even constructed theological excuses for corporate and billionaire tax breaks. It seems politically unnecessary and deeply unChristian, considering what the Bible actually says about wealthy people.

Stranger still, these fake rulers have even constructed theological excuses to give tax breaks to big corporations, billionaires and millionaires. It seems pointless, not to mention deeply anti-Christian. The Bible is very clear that the rich are not God’s favorites, but evangelical leaders do all they can to help them. I agree that taking a tithe from a millionaire is materially more fruitful than getting it from a poor man. Did this mean that evangelicals really needed to sell their souls to sleep with the wealthiest in this country?

Taken as a whole, these basic gospel issues ignore the needs of most of the American public, working people, and seemingly anyone else who needs help. These are attacks on virtually everyone outside of the church and are especially harsh on the poor, the sick, foreigners and the disenfranchised, in fact anyone whom Jesus Christ has ordained as his followers. to serve.

The second thing that can be done is that Democratic leaders, liberal activists, and media thinkers should focus on what most people need in life. We want to be seen and heard, and seen as good. In the brilliant Netflix show “Beef”, this idea is strongly conveyed. People who work hard and sacrifice too often live and die by a code of service, love, forgiveness and self-improvement, while feeling internally angry, depressed and resentful about things we never realized and our feeling that the good karma we brought into the world was never returned.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Politicians are so caught up in talking points, fundraising and winning elections that most have forgotten the reason they exist: to serve. I believe my own story is a fair representation of far too many other stories in this country, and can be seen as an example of the kind that our leaders need to tackle.

I barely remember a time in my life when I didn’t have two jobs. I am 46 years old and have poured my heart and soul into every one of my jobs, even when I was delivering newspapers a few years ago. Like many people of my generation, I believed that if I got an education, worked hard, and believed in myself, I could share the American Dream. That dream didn’t come true, and I know that’s true for millions of others, many of whom have worked harder and faced tougher challenges than me.

As Gen Xers, we were the first in the history of this country to take a significant step backward economically. We own less wealth, have more debt and work longer hours than our parents’ generation in general. In all likelihood, our overall life expectancy will be lower. Our families are more fractured, our children are more depressed, and our hearts in many cases, and I’m sorry to say this feels hopeless. (People don’t call me the Minister of Depression for nothing!)

If millions of working and middle class people continue to be devastated by personal failures, whether we believe it is their “own fault” or not, then this country cannot prosper economically, spiritually, politically or otherwise. This perspective is too often ignored by Democratic leaders and members of the media elite.

All the Republicans can invent in terms of educational policy is “school choice”, an illusory freedom falsely qualified as liberation that does not change the system.

Most of the working class feels trapped in some sort of economic and social algorithm. I have worked in education for over 20 years, working primarily with first-generation and low-income students, and our deeply troubled education system is a prime example of failed political leadership. All the Republicans can offer in terms of educational policy is “school choice,” an essentially consumerist concept that changes nothing about the system itself. It is an illusory freedom falsely labeled as liberation, which could in fact sum up almost all Republican political ideas. Too many Democrats, on the other hand, simply refuse to admit that there is something wrong with the public school system that budgets cannot fix.

In fact, in every measurable way, our education system has failed over the past 50 years. It failed to teach basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills, and it failed dramatically to reduce inequality. This failure includes a dramatic class gap, visible to all. If you go to a “good” school in a wealthy neighborhood, you are very likely to go to a “good” college and have a wealthy future. If you go to a “bad” school in a poor neighborhood, whether in a big city or in the heart of the countryside, your future is likely to be working at the local grocery store or a call center, if you have luck.

It’s time to start listening to the working class, and I’m not just talking about the semi-mythical “white working class” who voted for Trump. It’s time to listen to those who lose more than they win. It’s time to listen to the people who build your homes, fix your cars, mow your lawns, pick up your trash, clean your floors and deliver your packages.

In my ministry, my mission is to convey two messages, guided by my Christian faith. The first of these is to expose religious hypocrisy, which I try to do by writing articles like this. The second is to make the voices of the poor, working class and blue collar workers of this beautiful country heard. The secret to a prosperous and bright future for America lies in remembering and understanding that people need to be seen and heard and, above all, to be valued. If the Democratic Party can figure this out, then Donald Trump will finally be history, and our country can finally turn the page on this dark chapter.

Learn more

by Nathaniel Manderson on Faith in the Age of Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/04/donald-and-his-evangelical-followers-are-back-for-more-i-know-how-to-beat-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos