



REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must continue the progress made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Therefore, Jokowi made sunday – sunday or interfere so that there is continuity. “That is what President Jokowi is concerned about, the need for a leap forward. For President Jokowi to also sunday – sunday in order to maintain the leap of progress,” Hasto said in his opening speech of the consolidation held by DPD PDIP Jakarta, at Basket Hall Senayan, Jakarta, on Sunday (06/04/2023). “This is what we must welcome as positive energy, brothers and sisters, who sunday – sunday of the president is for the advancement of Indonesia Raya,” he continued. The future presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo himself is one with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Ganjar confirmed that he would continue the development led by Jokowi, including the national capital (IKN), Nusantara. “It is the truth that the name of President Jokowi and then Pak Ganjar is a unit. IKN is in order, because Bung Karno had initiated it. Then downstream, downstream, will continue,” Hasto said. He also called the governor of Central Java a leader who would bring Indonesia to independence in the economic sector. Included in the elevation of the dignity of the nation on the international scene. “From the geopolitical point of view of Soekarno, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo will continue. So also to build connectivity, ladies and gentlemen, the construction of strategic corridors will be ensured in the hands of Mr. Ganjar Pranowo to become a unit of progress,” said Hasto said. Previously, Ganjar responded to Jokowi’s statement that he would step in or hang out with friends. According to him, sunday – sunday Jokowi will be executed as a cadre of the PDIP, not as head of state. “So that means if it’s a question sunday – sunday as a party cadre, he surely will sunday sunday because they have political rights,” Ganjar said at the secretariat office of the Volunteers to Win the Presidential Election Coordinating Team (TKRPP), in Jakarta on Thursday (6/1/2023). He is sure that Jokowi, as the country’s leader, will not be sunday – sunday as part of an intervention in the general election (Pemilu) of 2024. Because if that happens, it will of course be unsportsmanlike for his political opponents later. “Whether sunday – sunday which hitherto was supposed to intervene in politics in the global sense, which later became not fairI don’t think that will happen,” Ganjar said.

