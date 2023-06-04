When Russell Wilson Was Candid About Donald Trump’s 4-Year Term As President





Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks, while former President Donald Trump left the White House. However, at least the second aspect of the previous statement can change.

Trump is one of the leading candidates of the Republican Party and wants to become the candidate for the US presidential elections of 2024. If he does, he will have a chance to return to the White House in 2025 if the chips fall in his way.

If that happens, it’s safe to say that Wilson won’t be too happy, if he still retains his opinions on the former president. He had voted for Hillary Clinton in that election and in a blistering post on Facebook Live, he overthrew the 45th US president, just weeks after his inauguration.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive had proposed a ban on travelers from certain countries. The quarterback shared his feelings:

Regardless of everyone’s issues or political views, everyone has the right to choose who they want to vote for. But these things get out of control. It’s getting out of hand, people. “When you think about it, it’s only been what, two weeks? Or even less? We have to tackle this here… We’re going to LAX airport, and there are people everywhere fighting for their life and who protest.”

Russell Wilson also made reference to the fact that the protests he was referring to were, in his view, a matter of fundamental equality:

“All the protests that’s been happening in the African American community, obviously through the Muslim community as well, if we’re going to be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal — obviously being smart, all that kind of stuff .

Further chastising Trump, the then-Seattle Seahawks star added that he thought it was unfair for people to be questioned about their faith or background. He clarified that he did not believe that these characteristics should define a person’s character:

“Now you kind of recognize that people’s feelings are hurt, that people’s lives are changing, that people are being sent away or not being left home to see their families for reasons that may not be worth it. .”

Russell Wilson continued:

“Just because you believe in something or come from a certain place doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.” Donald Trump has proven Russell Wilson wrong on at least one point

Despite negative assertions by Russell Wilson and others, Donald Trump had a chance to enact his policies from the Oval Office.

The quarterback insisted at the same time that he didn’t believe the 45th president would last the full four years of his term:

I don’t know if (Trump) is even going to be able to last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish anyone bad, because if it doesn’t last four years, that means something went wrong. So hopefully nothing is worse than what he is already doing.

Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives twice during his tenure, earning him the dubious distinction of being the only chief executive in the country to endure this. However, he was acquitted both times in the Senate, allowing him to complete his four-year term.

Now, after losing the 2020 election, he plans to make a comeback. If he does, Trump will join Grover Cleveland as the only US president to hold the post twice non-consecutively. If Trump is successful, he will also prove Russell Wilson wrong when it comes to his sustainability.

