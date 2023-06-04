Former Pakistani PM accuses army of trying to destroy his party | Political news





Pakistan’s beleaguered former prime minister Imran Khan has accused the powerful military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party, saying he has no doubt he will be tried by a military court and thrown in jail .

Khan has previously hinted at the hand of the military in a crackdown on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, but his comments in an interview at his Lahore home on Saturday night were the most direct yet.

It’s completely the establishment, the former cricketing hero told Reuters news agency when asked who was behind the crackdown. The establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they’re really open now, I mean, it’s not even hidden now that they’re just out in the open.

An army spokesman who has ruled the country directly or indirectly for its 75-year history and who has rarely faced the kind of public challenge to his power that he has from Khan did not respond to a request for comment.

A deadly year-long standoff between Khan, Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls, and the military came to a head when buildings and military assets were ransacked last month, allegedly by his supporters.

Political unrest has heightened uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, which is also plagued by financial turmoil. Its $350 billion economy is struggling to avoid defaults, control record inflation and cope with a plummeting currency.

Khan described the violent protests, which erupted after his brief arrest, a false flag operation intended to target him.

Authorities have begun the process of trying dozens of people, including members of the Khans party, suspected of taking part in the protests before a military court usually reserved for military personnel or those labeled as enemies of the state.

That’s the only way they’re going to put me in jail,” Khan said, adding that the military wanted to prevent him from returning to power in elections scheduled for November.

He said around 150 criminal cases filed against him were frivolous and would be dismissed in any civil court.

So their only hope, and because they’re determined to get me out of the way, I think they will, their whole charade of military tribunals is to jail me, he said. I have absolutely no doubt that military courts are for me,” added Khan, who is out on bail.

Amnesty International says Pakistani military courts have shown disregard for due process, lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after unfair trials.

spy agency

Khan said the country’s most powerful spy agency, the military’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was deeply involved in the crackdown.

He said two senior officials from his party had been summoned by the agency for talks. And when they went there they just shut them up and said you [wont] leave unless you opt out of being part of PTI.

Khan said he tried to contact the military for talks to find a way out of the current crisis, but got no response, and he didn’t know why the army chief army, General Asim Munir, was determined to put him aside.

Before becoming army chief in November 2022, Munir served as head of the ISI, a position from which he was abruptly removed in 2019 when Khan was prime minister.

Khan himself was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote last year which he says was orchestrated by top Pakistani generals. The army denies this.

enemy of the state

No official reason was given for Munirs’ removal, but Khan acknowledged in the interview, for the first time, that he had wanted him out of the role.

I think he may have a grudge because I asked him to step down as ISI chief, Khan said. I don’t know.

Asked why he asked Munir to resign, Khan replied: You know, as prime minister, I felt that the way the intelligence agency was run was a problem for me. He did not specify.

Munir was then selected as the country’s chief general by Khan’s successor and political rival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He shouldn’t have any problems with that now because he’s the army chief, Khan said, referring to the removal of Munirs as head of the ISI. So why would he hold this grudge?

Khan said he was intrigued by the campaign against him.

[I am] someone who’s been famous in this country for 50 years, who’s probably won every award in this country and probably the most well-known Pakistani, and who’s suddenly being treated like some kind of outsider, like an enemy of the state .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/4/pakistan-ex-pm-accuses-military-of-trying-to-destroy-his-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos