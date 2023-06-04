President Jokowi wants JJLS to finish this year, PJN work unit: impossible!





Harianjogja.com, JOGJAPresident Jokowi aims Southern Cross Route (JJLS) will be completed this year. In DIY, the JJLS construction is still unconnected to Kelok 18 and Pandansimo Bridge which connects Bantul and Kulonprogo regencies. Unfortunately, DIY Satker’s National Road Monitoring Planning (P2JN) said that goal was impossible to achieve. DIY Planning PPK, DIY P2JN Working Unit, Uline Sariska Wedani said physical construction of Pandansimo Bridge is unlikely to be completed this year. The reason is that the work plan that was designed earlier was effective. The optimal rate of work on the Pandansimo bridge is 15 months, he said on Sunday (06/04/2023). According to Uline, the main span of the Pandansimo Bridge is longer than that of the Kretek 2 Bridge, so the construction time is not much different. It is known that the Pandansimo Bridge will be built 1.9 kilometers long over the Progo River. The budget necessary for its construction is Rp.846 billion. Meanwhile, the 556-meter-long Kretek 2 Bridge was built with a budget of Rp 364 billion. Less than that is even impossible, as it is the same as the 2nd Kretek Bridge. In terms of target length, the main span of Pandansimo Bridge is 3 times longer than the main span of Kretek Bridge, he added. READ ALSO:Inaugurated by President Jokowi, the Kretek 2 bridge is now an icon of Bantul, here is its profile and appearance According to him, if the process is accelerated, it will be at high risk [pembuatan] The Pandansimo bridge was accelerated with high risk, he said. Currently, the Pandansimo Bridge physical development project will be auctioned this month. Meanwhile, JJLS for DIY area is still not connected to Pandansimo bridge and JJLS Kelok 18. For JJLS Kelok 18 or Kretek-Girijati New Road Development Project, according to Implementation and Supervision Assistant of DIY National Road (PJN) Implementation Work Unit, Wahyu Widyantoro, is still in the preparation phase for signing the contract. The Kretek-Girijati road package is preparing to sign the contract, he said. He also indicated that the process of signing the contract is still awaiting confirmation of the disbursement of the financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). According to Wahyu, when it is confirmed when the funds will be disbursed, the contract signing process will be done immediately. It is known that JJLS Kelok 18 is budgeted at IDR 241 Billion and will be worked by PT Waskita Karya as the winner of the tender. According to Wahyu, the financing will make full use of IDB funds. After signing the contract, according to Wahyu, the Kelok 18 JJLS construction process will be executed immediately. Even so, according to Wahyu, the construction process will not be completed until next year. Looks like next year [pekerjaan rampung]he said. Check out other news and articles on Google News

