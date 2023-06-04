Sweden ‘has fulfilled its obligations’ to join, NATO chief tells Erdogan





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday called on Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s bid to join the US-led defense alliance, hoping Stockholm’s membership would be finalized “as soon as possible”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under pressure to give Sweden the green light for NATO membership ahead of a July summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. “Membership will make Sweden safer but will also make NATO and Turkey stronger,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with reporters after talking to President Erdogan and Turkey’s new foreign minister. , Hakan Fidan, who previously headed the intelligence agency in Istanbul. “I look forward to finalizing Sweden’s membership as soon as possible,” he said. On Saturday, Stoltenberg took part in the event organized to mark the re-election of Erdogan, who once again came to power for another five years. The lavish ceremony also saw the participation of dozens of world leaders in Ankara. Turkey, a member of NATO, protested against the admission of Sweden into the military alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the only two NATO countries that have yet to ratify the application for membership. Finland officially joined NATO in April. Anti-Turkish protests Sweden has been accused by Erdogan of being a haven for “terrorists” like members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that Turkey and its Western allies have blacklisted. “Sweden has taken important concrete steps to address Turkey’s concerns,” Stoltenberg said. “This includes changing the Swedish constitution, ending the arms embargo and stepping up counter-terrorism operations, including against the PKK. Sweden has fulfilled its obligations,” he added. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also said Stockholm had fulfilled “all commitments” to join NATO and called on Hungary and Turkey to allow his country to join the alliance. Ankara is unhappy with anti-Erdogan and anti-Türkiye protests in Stockholm. WATCH | NATO urged Turkey to act after May 30 violence, Turkey sends troops to Kosovo after unrest Swedish authorities on Sunday authorized a “No to NATO, no Erdogan laws in Sweden” demonstration in the city center. “Freedom of assembly and of expression are core values ​​in democratic societies. But we need to remember why they happen,” Stoltenberg said. “The organizers of these protests want to block Sweden’s NATO membership and undermine its collaboration with Turkey against terrorism and weaken NATO. We must not let them succeed,” he added. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

