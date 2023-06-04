Republican presidential candidates attend Iowa Roast and Ride





As politicians and Republican Party officials threw red meat Saturday at an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Wayne Johnson, a 70-year-old farmer and financial consultant from Forest City, Iowa , had calmer thoughts about the next president he would like to see.

Violence in American schools and public places, tribalism in politics, negativity from nations’ elected officials If a leader can lead us in a positive direction, the people will follow, Johnson said.

His wife, Gloria, intervened. I really don’t care about people’s sexual habits and I don’t want to hear about it all the time, she said exasperatedly of her parties focusing on social issues such as transgender care and rights of LGBTQ people. Politicians are taking positions on revival that have more to do with sex than positively promoting our country.

The event, called Roast and Ride, an annual political rally of motorcycles and barbecues sponsored by junior Republican senator from Iowas, Joni Ernst, laid bare divisions within the party, with some attendees focusing on issues portfolio and tone and others looking for a candidate who will take on Democrats socially and culturally.

Saturday’s rally included eight presidential candidates, prominent and obscure, declared and undeclared. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Mike Pence, the former vice president who will officially announce his race on Wednesday; Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, were there, along with hundreds of Iowa Republicans who will vote on the first ballots of the Republican nominating season in February.

Politicians had their arguments, waltzing across a stage adorned with flags and stacked with hay bales to rail against Deep State bureaucrats, woke corporations and liberals indoctrinating and confusing American children. Their biggest target, unsurprisingly, was President Biden, for everything from Afghanistan and the southern border to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

For presidential candidates, winning over Iowa Republicans with their strong religious leanings and tradition of political engagement is the imperative first step in wresting the GOP from nomination favorite Donald J. Trump, the only candidate adult who did not make the trip on Saturday.

The candidates present tried to differentiate themselves from each other.

The next president, Mr. Pence assured, will hear from heaven, and hell will heal this earth.

Ms. Haley agreed, we have to leave the baggage and the negativity behind.

Mr. DeSantis chose a culture-war analogy, evoking Winston Churchill, who once swore to fight Nazi Germany on beaches, landing grounds, fields and streets. Mr. DeSantis promised on Saturday to fight the woke ideology in the halls of Congress and in the conference halls, saying: We will never surrender.

Iowa moved more decisively from swing state to deep red than perhaps any other state, voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, to moving firmly to Mr. Trump in 2016 and 2020. 2020 nearly matched Mr. Obama’s nine-point margin 12 years earlier.

But the voters in the audience did not all have the same priorities, interests or solutions. A Republican presidential beauty pageant eight months before the Iowa caucuses will attract only the most ardent supporters, and candidates understand they are addressing the edges of their party, not the center.

Many voters expressed concern about the economy, particularly inflation, a topic that most presidential candidates barely touched on. Ron Greiner, an Omaha health insurance salesman, was furious that none of the candidates mentioned the Affordable Care Act once a reliable target of Republican attacks or health care at all.

And while Ms Johnson might be tired of all the talk about transgender issues, others jumped to their feet when Ms Haley called transgender women participating in women’s sports the biggest women’s issue of our time.

Jackson Cox, a 17-year-old who will vote for the first time in 2024, drove from Albert Lea, Minnesota to hear which candidates he will choose from. He thinks first and foremost about taxpayers’ money which he says is wasted before it reaches American troops fighting for freedom in Ukraine, not to mention the fact that no American troops are fighting in Ukraine. Contrary to the conservative consensus, he argued that the United States should do more, not less, for Ukraine.

Diane Bebb, 66, of New London, Iowa, was worried about inflation, gas and food prices, and the aide wanted signs for jobs that apparently couldn’t be filled.

We could start producing oil again, to help the economy and bring prices down, she said, though she wasn’t sure how more oil exploration would fill all those job openings.

Her twin sister, Dione Cornelius of Bagley, Iowa, stepped in to reject the idea of ​​filling the workforce with more immigrants.

They take all the benefits, free health care and all that sort of stuff, Ms Cornelius protested.

Mike Clark, 74, a semi-retired acoustics consultant, feared the rule of law was going away, not so much because of crime on the streets of the nations, but because of an FBI and a Department of Justice out of control pursuing Mr. Trump.

A big push for one-world government is what worries me the most, Clark said, referring to a common topic of conspiracy theories. He recommended the book The Creature From Jekyll Island, which pushes conspiracy theories about the founding of the Federal Reserve.

Amid this cornucopia of concerns, the one issue that seemed to be most widely felt was the porous border with Mexico. What are we going to do with all these people? asked Karen Clark, 81, of Des Moines.

Beyond that, Iowa conservatives seemed torn. They conceded unemployment was so low that jobs in the state weren’t being filled, but claimed the economy was a wreck.

Bill Dunton, 68, said he had been coming from his home in Toledo, Iowa, to Mrs. Ernsts Roast and Ride on his Harley-Davidson for six years. His credit card debt was about to be paid off, he said with relief. He was especially proud of the Chevy Silverado High Country diesel pickup he bought in 2021, which was designed to pull.

But, he said with conviction, the economy collapsed, using an expletive to describe it.

Mr. Dunton also spoke of his ordeal with Covid-19, hospitalized for 28 days on huge tanks of booster oxygen, to which he was still attached a month and a half after his release. Yet, he added, I think we have overreacted to the pandemic.

Responding to the multiplicity of illnesses on Iowa’s minds will present a challenge for presidential candidates. But after the programme, Mr Johnson said he was impressed with his picks and will have time to watch the race unfold.

It’s a long term, he noted. Time has a way of revealing truth.

