China paves the way for building modern Chinese civilization

Experts and scholars on Friday hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development, saying the new thoughts and ideas advanced by President Xi are conducive to building a modern Chinese civilization. Noting that Xi called for efforts to create a new culture for the times with unwavering cultural confidence, deep sense of mission and a spirit of unremitting effort, they called for deepening understanding of cultural construction. to give impetus to national renewal.

Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua

Modern Chinese civilization is rooted in the land and practice The concept of modern Chinese civilization presented by Xi at Friday’s meeting is brand new and important, Yang Geng, a professor at Beijing Normal University, told CGTN, adding that the concept has significance both practical and academic. “Modern Chinese civilization is rooted in the land of China and the practice of Chinese modernization,” Yang said, adding that Chinese culture is appearing on the world stage with a new attitude. Fan Di’an, president of the Association of Chinese Artists, believes that Chinese modernization serves as a new stimulus to Chinese civilization and will enhance its connotation. At the same time, Chinese civilization provides strong cultural support for Chinese modernization, which is the deepest and most permanent support. “Xi’s speech provides us with fundamental guidelines to continue promoting the development of Chinese civilization in the new era,” Fan told CGTN. History tells people that nations that strongly maintain their cultures progress and develop, said Abid Ghafoor Chaudhry, chairman of the department of anthropology at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He added that China’s economic power and ability to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty is closely linked to “the depth of Chinese civilization and culture”.

Xi Jinping learns about the preservation of classic publications at the National Publication and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, China, June 1, 2023. /Xinhua Xi Jinping learns about the preservation of classic publications at the National Publication and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, China, June 1, 2023. /Xinhua

Five Important Characteristics of Chinese Civilization Xi said in his address that Chinese civilization is characterized by consistency, uniqueness, unity, inclusiveness and peace. Yang said these five important characteristics accurately portray Chinese civilization and fundamentally determine that the Chinese nation should follow its own path. Talking about the coherence of Chinese civilization, Wang Wei, head of the Academic History Division of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), told CGTN that understanding China’s past is of great importance to understand present and future China. Peking University Vice President Wang Bo said the essence of innovation is to meet the challenges of the times and constantly adapt to the changing world. Chinese civilization dates back to ancient times, stands the test of history, and is the only unbroken civilization in the world. “Therefore, the consistent and innovative natures of Chinese civilization are spiritual characteristics of Chinese culture to uphold fundamental principles and innovate,” Wang said. Noting that Chinese civilization is characterized by strong uniformity, which determines that national unification always remains at the core of China’s core interests, Xing Guangcheng, senior researcher at CASS, said that she clearly stresses the importance of maintaining national unity. Regarding the characteristics of inclusiveness and peace, Vice President of Tsinghua University Peng Gang said that since ancient times, various ethnic minority groups coexist in China and make frequent exchanges, and that they finally integrated. “China’s rise and the modern development of Chinese civilization are based on its 5,000-year history. The inclusiveness and peaceful nature of Chinese civilization are deeply rooted in our nation’s blood and are our genes. cultural,” Peng said, adding that such characteristics mean that China will be a champion of world peace.

Xi Jinping visits the Chinese Academy of History ahead of a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua Xi Jinping visits the Chinese Academy of History ahead of a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua