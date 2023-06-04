Politics
China paves the way for building modern Chinese civilization
Experts and scholars on Friday hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development, saying the new thoughts and ideas advanced by President Xi are conducive to building a modern Chinese civilization.
Noting that Xi called for efforts to create a new culture for the times with unwavering cultural confidence, deep sense of mission and a spirit of unremitting effort, they called for deepening understanding of cultural construction. to give impetus to national renewal.
Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua
Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua
Modern Chinese civilization is rooted in the land and practice
The concept of modern Chinese civilization presented by Xi at Friday’s meeting is brand new and important, Yang Geng, a professor at Beijing Normal University, told CGTN, adding that the concept has significance both practical and academic.
“Modern Chinese civilization is rooted in the land of China and the practice of Chinese modernization,” Yang said, adding that Chinese culture is appearing on the world stage with a new attitude.
Fan Di’an, president of the Association of Chinese Artists, believes that Chinese modernization serves as a new stimulus to Chinese civilization and will enhance its connotation. At the same time, Chinese civilization provides strong cultural support for Chinese modernization, which is the deepest and most permanent support.
“Xi’s speech provides us with fundamental guidelines to continue promoting the development of Chinese civilization in the new era,” Fan told CGTN.
History tells people that nations that strongly maintain their cultures progress and develop, said Abid Ghafoor Chaudhry, chairman of the department of anthropology at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
He added that China’s economic power and ability to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty is closely linked to “the depth of Chinese civilization and culture”.
Xi Jinping learns about the preservation of classic publications at the National Publication and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, China, June 1, 2023. /Xinhua
Xi Jinping learns about the preservation of classic publications at the National Publication and Culture Archive of China in Beijing, China, June 1, 2023. /Xinhua
Five Important Characteristics of Chinese Civilization
Xi said in his address that Chinese civilization is characterized by consistency, uniqueness, unity, inclusiveness and peace. Yang said these five important characteristics accurately portray Chinese civilization and fundamentally determine that the Chinese nation should follow its own path.
Talking about the coherence of Chinese civilization, Wang Wei, head of the Academic History Division of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), told CGTN that understanding China’s past is of great importance to understand present and future China.
Peking University Vice President Wang Bo said the essence of innovation is to meet the challenges of the times and constantly adapt to the changing world. Chinese civilization dates back to ancient times, stands the test of history, and is the only unbroken civilization in the world.
“Therefore, the consistent and innovative natures of Chinese civilization are spiritual characteristics of Chinese culture to uphold fundamental principles and innovate,” Wang said.
Noting that Chinese civilization is characterized by strong uniformity, which determines that national unification always remains at the core of China’s core interests, Xing Guangcheng, senior researcher at CASS, said that she clearly stresses the importance of maintaining national unity.
Regarding the characteristics of inclusiveness and peace, Vice President of Tsinghua University Peng Gang said that since ancient times, various ethnic minority groups coexist in China and make frequent exchanges, and that they finally integrated.
“China’s rise and the modern development of Chinese civilization are based on its 5,000-year history. The inclusiveness and peaceful nature of Chinese civilization are deeply rooted in our nation’s blood and are our genes. cultural,” Peng said, adding that such characteristics mean that China will be a champion of world peace.
Xi Jinping visits the Chinese Academy of History ahead of a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua
Xi Jinping visits the Chinese Academy of History ahead of a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing, China, June 2, 2023. /Xinhua
Cultural diversity enables the world to meet global challenges
In the face of pressing global challenges, from the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization to the strengths built by Chinese culture for China’s progress and prosperity, experts believe that Chinese culture has not only promoted China’s development, but also contributed to Chinese wisdom for the development of the world. .
Despite the differences in cultures, human civilizations share some common values that hold the key to successful interaction among civilizations, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenyan specialist in international relations.
“Based on these values, cooperation between different countries is possible and solutions to major global challenges can be generated,” Adhere said.
“China’s efforts to promote both material and spiritual civilization are one of the enduring elements of its cultural innovation. Helping people focus on material things while enhancing their moral and spiritual well-being is a important part of creating a healthy, balanced and sustainable society,” he said.
To know China, one must know its splendid civilization, the solid foundation for China to position itself in the world, said Mazen Shamieh, former deputy minister of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.
Quoting the old Chinese adage, “A single flower does not make spring”, Shamieh called on the international community to advocate respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity and the importance of heritage and the innovation of civilizations, which are also underlined. in Xi’s proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).
The GCI takes into account the characteristics of different civilizations on the basis of building consensus, said Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Association of Chinese Evolving Scholars, adding that the new situation of cultural integration and people-to-people exchanges will create new and important contributions to the promotion of world peace and development, as well as to building a community with a shared future for humanity.
(Contributed by Xinhua)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-04/China-charts-course-for-building-modern-Chinese-civilization-1kmb8PokuTS/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China paves the way for building modern Chinese civilization
- Republican presidential candidates attend Iowa Roast and Ride
- High food prices affect East Java residents’ satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance
- Cutino Award for Fischer-Stanford University Athletics
- Team USA Women Win FIBA 3×3 World Cup; men take money
- Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at lowest ever discount starting at $699 (save $200)
- Bentley RAM Elements CONNECT Edition 2023 Free Download
- Sweden ‘has fulfilled its obligations’ to join, NATO chief tells Erdogan
- AP Top Health News at 12:11 p.m. EDT
- Directors union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios as writers go on strike | American Writers’ Strike 2023
- QSE experts enlighten clients on stock market investment opportunities
- Apple scouts generative AI talent for groundbreaking AR/VR tech