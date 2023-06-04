Politics
Narendra Modi has been most successful in using technology for governance
During his nine-year reign at the Center, PM has brought about a generational shift in BJP thinking
By Harihar Swarup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed his ninth year as Prime Minister. Watch how he has already left his mark on India’s history, forcing a change in the way politics is practiced and governance is delivered.
In 1995, Narendra Modi moved from Gujarat to Delhi after being appointed General Secretary (Organization) of the BJP. His reputation preceded him, as he had already won accolades for his keen organizational skills, scoring victories in his home country. Modi would soon usher in a generational shift in the collective thinking of the BJP.
We heard he was very interested and knowledgeable about the technology, said Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, who was the BJP Organizing Secretary in the state when Modi moved to Delhi. One fine morning, upon unpacking, we had what looked like a TV. He told us it was a monitor. That was 28 years ago, when people barely knew computers.
At Modi’s request, Khattar learned to use computers. He fed a wealth of party-related information, prompting questions as to whether the entire party had been captured inside and their keys thrown away.
These were the beginnings of computing. Two decades later, Modi has brought his fascination with technology to transform governance at the national level.
Technology has become a powerful empowering tool to eliminate imbalances and promote social justice, Modi said recently. There was a time when technology was beyond the reach of ordinary citizens and things like debit and credit cards were status symbols. But today UPI has become a new standard due to its simplicity. Today, India is one of the countries that use the most data.
The use of technology has been a hallmark of Modi’s engagement with people in the party running his biggest campaign, right down to the prime minister using social media to circumvent the traditional communication tool. Even the biggest benefit of the demonstrated and highly controversial demonetization in 2016 has been the rapid digitization of financial transactions.
As Modi entered his 10th year as prime minister, he has already left his mark on the country’s political history. It has forced a change in the way politics is practiced and governance is carried out. The disputed era changes of the past nine years have been fundamental, with Modi making a conscious break with the past. He left his mark on the projects initiated and the structures built. Two of the most enduring such Modi-era structures in Delhi are the new Parliament Building and the brand new Exhibition and Convention Center at Pragati Maidan, where the Prime Minister will hold a G20 leaders meeting.
What differentiates Modi’s legacy from those of previous prime ministers is his ability to synchronize capitalism and socialism, the country’s two warring economic streams. Modi was able to distribute them from the same platform, without having to pay the political price. It has ensured the ease of doing business, grown start-ups from just 100 in 2014 to over a lakh now, and enabled the industry to usher in change so that wealth flows into the economy. and married it with socialist-era welfarism through programs for farmers, women, the underprivileged and the poor.
India is proud to follow Indian growth models, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Culturally, we have initiated a process of going back to basics. The nation works with the approach can do.
According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, India’s global profile has increased. Leaders, he said, often ask him about India’s achievements in technology, manufacturing and social welfare.
In fact, Modi is asking all the big bosses overseas who call him their plans to start manufacturing in India. The prime minister is direct and focused, the CEO of a tech company said after meeting Modi recently.
(API Service)
|
Sources
2/ https://thenorthlines.com/narendra-modi-has-been-most-successful-in-using-technology-for-governance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police serve Imran Khan subpoena in judge threat case
- Narendra Modi has been most successful in using technology for governance
- More Pan-Indian flops than hits; Reality Of Remake Culture & South takes over Bollywood
- Watch: Australian cricket stars reveal Steve Smith’s worst nightmare in fun video
- The First Lady of Florida sends a strong message with a bold fashion choice | world news
- Market seen in range of 6,400 to 6,600
- Apple is expected to unveil a sleek and expensive headset. Is it the device VR was looking for?
- Another earthquake west of Kerry – Evansville – 14 News
- BeLight Live Home 3D 2023 Free Download
- China paves the way for building modern Chinese civilization
- Republican presidential candidates attend Iowa Roast and Ride
- High food prices affect East Java residents’ satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance