When it comes to the development of the state, this is what makes President Joko Widodo considered to have more courage than SBY!





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Joko Widodo who served as President of Indonesia for the period 2014 – 2024 and SBY for the period 2004 – 2014, had conflicting policies. SBY is known as the owner of a questionable character, Joko Widodo dared to be firm. In the interests of continued development of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo has more guts than SBY or Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. This was stated by Yusuf Wanandi, founder of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on YouTube KompasTelevision accessed, Friday, June 2, 2023. Yusuf Wanandi responded to the attitude of Joko Widodo, the measures taken by cawe-cawe towards the end of their term as president in the upcoming elections of 2024. Yusuf Wanandi, in a discussion guided by Rossiana Silalahi, said that to maintain the integrity of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI), Joko Widodo could be relied upon rather than the dubious character of SBY. According to Yusuf Wanandi, it is already a step for President Joko Widodo to participate in determining the personality who will become president following the general elections of 2024. This step was taken by Joko Widodo, according to Yusuf Wanandi, to ensure that the work program that had been built could be continued. Also Read: This Turns Out to Be Why President Joko Widodo Designated Pancasila Day, June 1, as a Public Holiday “Joko Widodo has more courage than SBY,” said Yusuf Wanandi. Yusuf Wanandi, giving an example of SBY’s indecisiveness at the end of his term, decided to hold a Democratic Party convention to determine the 2014 presidential candidates. Then, apparently, he was simply arrested, so the Democratic Party did not officially determine the attitude of the presidential candidate supported in the general election of 2014. Yusuf Wanandi said that the great and diverse nation of Indonesia needs a leadership figure who has the courage to make decisions on critical issues, if the goal is to continue the development of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. ‘Indonesia. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dio-tv.com/news/5049020881/soal-pembangunan-negara-hal-ini-yang-bikin-presiden-joko-widodo-dianggap-lebih-punya-nyali-ketimbang-sby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos