Female supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan who attacked military facilities will be jailed for 10 years





Women supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who were arrested in connection with arson attacks on military installations will be jailed for 10 years for their “unforgivable crime”, a senior official has said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar told reporters that a joint investigation team had been formed to uncover the mastermind behind the attacks.

“All those, including women, involved in attacks on military installations will be severely punished,” he said.

“The women who attacked the military installations on May 9 will be punished with 10 years because their crime is unforgivable,” Tarar said.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested by paramilitaries outside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 70, was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or burned in the ensuing violence

Khan’s arrest. More than 100 vehicles of the police and other security agencies were set on fire.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Khan’s PTI party workers across Pakistan, most of them from Punjab.

Tarar criticized imprisoned PTI women for complaining about the substandard food served to them in the prisons.

“We can’t provide them with tasty food in prison. These women were on the front lines attacking state facilities,” he said.

Tarar also said there would be no talks with the PTI until all those responsible for the May 9 violence were punished.

A joint investigation team has been formed to uncover the mastermind behind the attacks, he said, adding that it has been established that Khan was behind the unrest.

Several federal ministers, including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, have said Khan is likely to be tried under military laws for planning attacks on military installations.

Reacting to reports of mistreatment of arrested PTI women in prisons, former Prime Minister Khan tweeted on Sunday: “PTI women have been abducted and are being abused in prisons, held in inhumane conditions and subjected to severe mental torture despite none being involved in the arson.”

Khan said female party supporters were humiliated while peacefully protesting to terrorize them and prevent them from exercising their basic right to protest in the future and also to depoliticize them.

“I’m proud of how all of our women have stood up to everything with such dignity and courage,” he said.

The Pakistani army tries the suspects of the violence of May 9 under the law on the army. So far, more than 50 suspects have been handed over to the military for court-martial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/women-supporters-of-ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-who-attacked-military-installations-to-be-jailed-for-10-years-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos