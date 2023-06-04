Letters from the metro, June 5: Why go to court for Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp? | UK News

What are readers talking about today? (Picture: Metro.co.uk/Getty)

Three issues dominate MetroTalk today. The former prime minister mobile phone, Just Stop Oil and the horrors in Ukraine.

And it boils down to three questions…

What’s behind No 10’s reluctance to deliver Johnson’s messages to the Covid-19 inquiry? Is there any interest in protesting if it does not disturb? And should we support kyiv if it takes the war inside Russia’s borders?

What do you think?

Is a government court case a waste of taxpayers’ money?

Boris hands over Whatsapp messages sent during the pandemic to the Covid investigation (Photo: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The government has said it is ready to see its own Covid-19 investigation in court, after refusing requests for unredacted WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister (Metro, Fri).

What arrogance! He was ready to use other people’s money for any legal money, ours, the big taxpayers! This whole Covid fiasco has already cost millions! How many houses could it have built, or hired police, etc.?

They are now wasting thousands more trying to hide the fact that they wasted billions on Covid lockdowns (which may have been hastily applied), furlough payments (which some people took advantage of ) and fraudulent business loans made to companies that did not exist!

Their complete lack of awareness of wasting our money is astounding.

Barbara, Bristol

It is now pretty obvious to all of us that the government of Rishi Sunak is absolutely no different from the government of Boris Johnson.

Integrity and honesty have been lacking in the past 13 years of Conservative rule.

It’s obvious to all of us that he wants to cover up his lack of integrity and honesty during Covid.

Boris Johnson says he is happy to give away his WhatsApp messages, but only from April 2021. None of them show respect for the lives lost in the Covid pandemic or the devastation caused to people’s lives.

Corin, London

The government’s position reinforces the need for anti-corruption and constitutional courts in the UK.



Is Rishi Sunak a better prime minister than Boris Johnson? If yes, why? (Photo: Reuters)

This country has a highly centralized and secretive governance system. During Johnson’s time, it became apparent that it could be used to obstruct legitimate investigations into apparent wrongdoing.

It is to be hoped that the courts will now grant the request of the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, for full documentation of her important work.

It is also vital that whoever forms the next government legislates for a system where transparency is the key principle of our constitution.

Councilor Andrew McLuskey, Middlesex

The news that the government has said it is ready to take legal action over WhatsApp messages has the very distinctive smell of a cover-up.

The only explanation for this is that the government has something important to hide. A legal battle would be something to look forward to.

Boris Johnson’s government has already lost more than one court battle, in particular the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling that it illegally prorogued Parliament.

Many people have lost friends and relatives during the Conservatives’ handling of the pandemic (Photo: Neil Hall/Pool/Getty)

The people of this country who have lost friends and relatives during the pandemic, all 200,000, will not tolerate the truth being hidden. They could just march on parliament and demand answers and who could blame them?

Alan Jensen, West Hampstead

Do non-disruptive protests attract attention?

Robert Rose (MetroTalk, Wed) says while he agrees that fossil fuels should be phased out quickly, the Just Stop Oils stunts are having a negative effect on the campaign.

These stunts at least bring the issue to public attention. Extinction Rebellion has changed its approach for its most recent action (The Big One, April 21-24), moving from disruptive but peaceful acts to a simple mass march.

There were up to 60,000 people doing just that in London on each of those four days and as it didn’t disrupt anything, not even the London Marathon which took place on the same weekend, it didn’t received virtually no media coverage.

Vince, Coventry



Climate activists have embraced less disruptive forms of protest like marching, but it’s not getting the same attention (Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty)

I don’t think the Just Stop Oil protesters are morons or cowards, as some would say. Among those I have read recently are a general practitioner, a teacher and an engineer.

What’s stupid and cowardly is pretending you’re doing the right thing when you’re not. Yes, the UK has taken some positive steps, but as we continue to expand roads and airports, build buildings that are not carbon neutral and fail to include emissions from aviation and army in our numbers, we are dishonest when we claim to be better than other countries.

The saddest thing about what is happening right now is that people are dying because of climate change, they will continue to die and their death is unnecessary.

We know what we have to do, we just have to keep going. According to BankTrack, the amount of money paid out to oil and gas shareholders as dividends since 2020 could have fully covered the investment in clean fuels needed to align with a 1.5°C trajectory by 2030. It’s time to get real people.

Kate Taylor, South Gloucestershire

Should Ukraine retaliate against Russia?



Should NATO have supported Ukraine from the start of the conflict? (Credits: EPA)

If the war weren’t so deadly and serious, one might laugh at Putin’s remarks following the unattributed drone attacks on Moscow.

Putin says, without laughing, that these attacks are a terrorist act. Surely that’s not the case? These drone attacks are probably part of a special operation.

Putin and his cronies certainly have a dry sense of humor. Does the Russian population really buy the comic nonsense they spout?

Let’s hope the president is put in jail soon, along with his murderous and criminal cronies. The authors of titles will then have the last word.

Lester May, London

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley is right to say that Ukraine has the right to fight against Russia and not just stand still, covering itself from Russia’s blows.

If NATO had supported Ukraine from the start of the illegal invasion of Russia, the war might already be over.

Ed, London

