The Myanmar Issue at the 2023 ASEAN Summit: Lessons for the Future
ISoutheast Asian leaders gathered in Indonesia on May 10 and called for an urgent end to the conflict in the military nation of Myanmar in a bid to open a window for talks and the delivery of aid to the victims of war. the war escalates. However, wrangling over Myanmar’s horrific conflict was expected at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference, with tolerance waning as the country’s junta shows no signs of continuing. of a peace plan agreed with the regional group after seizing power in a coup in 2021. The leaders issued a statement saying they were gravely concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and demanded an immediate end to all kinds of violence and the use of force. In addition, an “atmosphere conducive to the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national conversations” was demanded by the leaders. This demonstrates the will of the regional bloc which is peace in Myanmar by stopping the atrocities against the Rohingya community. But the junta’s intention is still in the dark.
The summit came as Myanmar’s military steps up its ground and airstrikes against ethnic minority insurgents and resistance groups in a bid to gain control ahead of the upcoming elections. It also came just days after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a convoy of regional diplomats in Myanmar as they delivered aid to some of the more than one million refugees from the violence . In an effort to stop this, the current ASEAN chair, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, had earlier urged the group to speak out as a whole on the difficulties it faces in the region. He asked if ASEAN would just remain silent or would it be able to boost peace and development? And the following sections will illuminate the answer to the question while delineating the lessons for the future.
ASEAN Steps Out of its Principle of Non-Interference in Others’ Internal Affairs: Bring Peace and Stability to Myanmar
Due to the juntas’ inability to achieve a five-point “consensus” (5PC) for peace that its general-in-chief agreed with ASEAN a few months after the coup destabilized the country, the ASEAN, which has a policy of not interfering in the domestic affairs of its members, has finally engaged with the junta in terms of peacebuilding. Additionally, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on the sidelines of the summit that Malaysia was not satisfied that there continued to be a lack of substantial and real progress in the implementation of FP5. Until they implement the peace plan, which calls for an end to hostilities, Burma’s junta leaders are currently banned from attending high-level meetings. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi revealed last week that Indonesia was secretly negotiating with Myanmar’s military, its shadow government and ethnic armed groups in a bid to revive peace talks. Moreover, Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo remarked that ASEAN was really doing everything it could because when someone was there on the ground, it was not that easy. However, some have urged ASEAN to take a tougher stance. According to former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa, “keeping the seat vacant at ASEAN summits is basically their comfort zone, they don’t have to be held accountable.”
According to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., talks about a code of conduct for the South China Sea and escalating tensions over Taiwan were also likely to surface at the leaders’ meeting. It was not immediately clear whether these had been brought up. In addition, ASEAN leaders issued a number of joint statements, including commitments to combat human trafficking, defend migrant workers and help the region’s electric vehicle industry. One thing is therefore clear, that ASEAN placed the utmost importance on bringing stability to Myanmar, which was reflected in the speeches of delegates throughout the sessions. And to bring peace, they even mentioned the internal problem of Myanmar which was very rare for the regional bloc.
A more integrated ASEAN to bring peace
Due to its failure to implement the plan, to which its general-in-chief committed at a meeting in Jakarta in April 2021, Myanmar’s junta has not been invited to high-level meetings of the ASEAN. On the eve of the conference, ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn told Reuters that the plan, which calls for an end to violence, full humanitarian access and discussions with all stakeholders , will continue to be the cornerstone of efforts to engage the junta. He said: “We want to see the violence stop as soon as possible.
Indonesia’s president says Myanmar’s ruling military has made little progress in implementing a peace plan agreed with ASEAN two years ago, and the group must act as a unit to decide how to handle the deteriorating situation. Joko Widodo was speaking on the second day of a leaders’ summit in Labuan Bajo, where the “five-point consensus”, as the Myanmar peace plan is called, will be a main topic of discussion. For him, the group must be frank and sincere. The implementation of FP5 has not made much progress. Therefore, ASEAN unity is needed to deliberate on future measures. The 10-member body has been urged by the president to develop a strategy to stop the escalating violence that has been happening in Myanmar since a coup two years ago that sparked a wave of unrest and a brutal military crackdown.
Increased pressure on the Myanmar junta
Calls by Southeast Asian leaders for an immediate end to violence and conflict in Myanmar, as well as terms that will facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid and large-scale national talks, are increasing the pressure on the Myanmar junta. The junta’s actions and intentions are being closely watched, and if Myanmar does not accede to ASEAN demands, it risks further international isolation.
Engage in peacebuilding
By working with Myanmar’s junta on peacebuilding initiatives, the ASEAN summit is breaking with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. The words spoken by the leaders and the secret conversations of Indonesia show a willingness to intervene and try to end the dispute. This change could have an impact on how ASEAN handles prospects in other member states in the future.
Junta leaders will be banned from attending high-level meetings
Myanmar junta leaders are currently banned from attending high-level meetings due to their failure to carry out the five-point agreement for peace. This indicates ASEAN’s determination to hold the junta accountable for its actions and lack of advancement.
Requires a stricter stance
Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa is one ASEAN voice that has called on the regional group to take a tougher stance. At ASEAN meetings, an empty seat serves as a symbol of responsibility and a warning to the junta that it cannot avoid taking responsibility for its actions.
Broader regional security issues
Tensions over Taiwan and talks over a code of conduct for the South China Sea were likely to emerge at the ASEAN meeting. These issues highlight broader regional security challenges related to the Myanmar crisis. The summit’s decision could have an impact on regional cooperation to address these security challenges as well as how ASEAN addresses them.
Focus on the stability of Myanmar
The importance attached to conflict resolution is exemplified by the ASEAN leadership’s emphasis on stability in Myanmar, which is reflected in their speeches and talks. It is unusual for ASEAN to focus on the internal issues of one member state, which shows that the region understands the urgent need for peace and stability in Myanmar.
ASEAN’s unified and integrated strategy
The need for ASEAN unity to deal with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar was stressed during the summit sessions. Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, asked the group to create a plan to stop the escalating violence and called for a unified approach. This highlights how crucial it is for ASEAN to work together to overcome internal issues among member states and advance stability and peace.
Overall, the ramifications of the ASEAN summit debates indicate a shift in how ASEAN views the internal issues of its member states, with a willingness to participate and intervene in the name of peace and stability. ASEAN’s commitment to accountability is demonstrated by the pressure exerted on Myanmar’s junta, the banning of junta leaders from attending high-level meetings and calls for a tougher approach. The interconnectedness of regional issues is illustrated both by the focus on stability in Myanmar and by broader regional security concerns. Moving forward, finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Myanmar and addressing other security issues in the region will heavily depend on ASEAN’s cohesion and overall strategy.
*Syed Raiyan Amir is a research associate at the Center for Bangladesh and Global Affairs. He was a research assistant at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Republican Institute (IRI). He completed his internship at Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI). The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of TGP.
