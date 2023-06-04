President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at some point, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as the two countries strive to restore normal relations in an extremely difficult year. tumultuous and strained in relationships.

Hopefully we will soon see US officials engage at senior levels with their Chinese counterparts over the coming months to continue this work. And then, at some point, we will see President Biden and President Xi come together again, Sullivan told CNN Fareed Zakaria in a GPS interview that aired Sunday. There is nothing incompatible with, on the one hand, vigorous competition in important areas of the economy and technology, and on the other hand, ensuring that this competition does not degenerate into conflict or in conflict. This is President Biden’s firm belief, Sullivan added. Sullivan’s remarks come as relations between the world’s two largest economies remain strained. China’s defense minister on Sunday accused the United States and its allies of trying to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region just hours after the United States accused a Chinese warship of cutting in front of a US ship that was taking part in a joint exercise with the Canadian navy in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Chinese military personnel have engaged in aggressive maneuvers in close proximity to US military personnel near the Chinese border. A Chinese fighter jet performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver while intercepting a US spy plane in international airspace over the South China Sea last week, the US military said on Tuesday. Tensions between Washington and Beijing skyrocketed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the continental United States and was later shot down by the US military. The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing. Although the trip has not yet been postponed, the State Department announced on Saturday that the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs will visit China this week to discuss issues. keys to bilateral relations. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in May that a series of wrong words and deeds by the United States had put relations between the two superpowers on ice, but that stabilizing ties was a priority absolute. Amid U.S. efforts to reconnect with China, Sullivan met with senior Chinese official Wang Yi in Vienna last month in one of the highest-level engagements between U.S. and Chinese officials since the spy balloon incident. There is a desire, Sullivan said, to put a floor under the relationship in order to more responsibly manage the competition between them. There are a number of different elements to this. But one of the main ones is that as we have intense competition, we also have intense diplomacy, he said. Biden, as recently as mid-May, projected optimism that he would eventually meet his Chinese counterpart, soon or not. The two leaders last met in November at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, for a three-hour conversation that Biden later described as open and candid. Ukrainian Counteroffensive Meanwhile, Sullivan also told Zakaria that the United States believed the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive would lead to Kyiv retaking strategically important territory. Exactly how far, where, will depend on developments on the ground as the Ukrainians launch this counteroffensive, Sullivan said. But we believe that the Ukrainians will succeed in this counter-offensive. Asked if that meant he expected some form of negotiations by the end of this year, Sullivan didn’t provide a timeline, but said battlefield developments will have a major impact on any future negotiations. But what I will say is this: President Zelensky himself has said that this war will ultimately end through diplomacy, Sullivan said. The Ukrainian military has been seen moving military equipment to the front lines of its conflict with Russia and carrying out attacks on Russian targets that could facilitate an offensive, including recent strikes in the port city of Berdiansk, occupied by Russia. A senior US official confirmed to CNN in May that Ukraine had begun conducting shaping operations ahead of a counteroffensive against Russian forces. Forming involves striking targets such as arms depots, command centers, and armor and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for advancing forces. a good excuse, pointing to sandbags placed in his way on stage, for many the image of him on the court has reinforced concerns that Biden is old and weak, an image he doesn’t defend himself against enough …, before being named chief medical adviser to the president in 2019. He then entered politics and was elected to represent Texas’ 13th congressional district in November 2020.

.

Learn more:

CN »

Mary Trump on Trump investigations coming to a head Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, joins the Katie Phang Show to discuss the latest on the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, how she sees the vast Republican field of 2024 and more. Learn more >>

Jen Psaki says Biden is ‘comfortable’ for many GOP voters because he’s ‘white’ and ‘older’Jen Psaki claimed Joe Biden succeeded in part because some Republicans found him ‘comfortable’ as an ‘older white man’

White House Bulletin: Bidens fall says it allWhite House Weekly Bulletin ZogbyStrategies – said the public should applaud Bidens’ success this week in securing a debt ceiling increase through Congress and recording an increase in jobs … jedbabbin – but instead , the focus is on the fall.

Trump White House doctor’s Joe Biden rant after scene fall goes viralRep. Ronny Jackson described the president as “an embarrassment to our country” after he stumbled on stage.

President Biden will address the budget and debt deal from the Oval Office Friday nightPresident Joe Biden was planning to discuss the controversial budget deal just passed in an address to the nation on Friday night.

Media mocked pro-Biden ‘spin’ after president’s fall: ‘In the tank’Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said The New York Times was “just for the White House spin” after Biden tripped and fell on stage.

President Biden to Address Nation After Debt Ceiling Bill PassesPresident Joe Biden will address the nation Friday night after passing a debt ceiling bill. CBS2’s Dick Brennan has more on the case.