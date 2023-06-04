Mary Trump shares the ‘first two things’ people should know about Donald Trump





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, outlined on Sunday what she thinks are the two most important things to understand about her uncle going forward in all of the media coverage.

The former president is currently running for a second term in the White House in 2024, with multiple polls showing him leading the GOP nomination by wide margins. Despite this continued popularity, he also faces numerous court battles, one of which has already resulted in a landmark criminal indictment, and others that could produce more indictments in the days and months to come.

Mary Trump is the daughter of the former president’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., and one of his only outspoken critics within his own family. A registered Democrat and author of two books, she became a vocal critic of her uncle’s political agenda in 2020 and now makes frequent media appearances to discuss his latest moves and dissect his motives.

During a Sunday appearance on The Katie Phang Show on MSNBC, Mary Trump was asked by host Katie Phang how the wider media can better handle coverage of her uncle, given his continued political popularity, but also of his penchant for spreading lies and his alleged criminal behavior. Mary Trump explained that it was a mistake to treat her uncle like any other normal politician, and pointed out the two things that should be the focus of all coverage of the former president in the future, two things that relate to an ongoing federal investigation.

Mary Trump, niece of former President Donald Trump, is seen. Mary Trump outlined the two most important things everyone needs to understand about her uncle’s future on Sunday. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“I never really understood why [press outlets] continue to treat Donald Trump like a normal candidate,” Mary Trump said. “I think the very first thing to say about him when someone reports what he does is that he is the author of the ‘big lie,’ which was one of the most egregious attempts to undermine the faith of the American people in free and fair elections.”

She continued: “And second, that he instigated, planned and led an insurrection against his own government. Those are the first two things everyone should hear about this man who, incredibly enough because of our system deeply broken, is allowed to run for president again.”

The points mentioned by Mary Trump during the discussion were Donald Trump’s persistent claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud, a claim that has been widely denied, and his participation presumed to the conspiracy and the fomentation of January 6th. 2021, riot on the United States Capitol building by his supporters in an attempt to stop the certification of the election.

A House select committee investigating the riot has uncovered enough evidence to refer criminal charges against the former president to the Department of Justice (DOJ), including obstruction of official process, conspiracy to to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and attempts to incite an insurrection. The DOJ investigation into the case is overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The former president has maintained his innocence in the case, despite the mounting evidence against him and despite his warm treatment of participants in the Capitol riots.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump’s press team via email for comment.

