GOP hopefuls slam Donald Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un





(The Hill) Several Republican presidential candidates slammed former President Trump on Saturday for remarks praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after the country won a seat on the World Health Organization’s board of directors. health (WHO).

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have all criticized the former president, who offered his congratulations to Kim in a Truth Social article. Friday.

No one should praise the dictator in North Korea or the leader of Russia for launching an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, Pence told Fox News while in Iowa on Saturday. This is a time when we need to make it clear to the world that we defend freedom and that we support those who defend freedom.

The former Indiana governor also attacked the organization, saying it “let America and the world down” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, they were literally complicit in covering up what was happening in China, and we held them accountable during our administration.

Pence is expected to kick off his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination next week, after months of hinting at a possible run for the White House.

Haley denounced North Korea’s accession to the WHO board on Friday, calling it a total farce.

You don’t congratulate a thug, she added on Saturday when asked about Trump’s comment. I mean, let’s keep in mind that this thug threatened America, threatened our allies, over and over again.

It’s not something to play around with, Haley continued. I mean, he’s a terrible individual. He’s terrible for his people, he’s terrible for our allies around the world, and I don’t think he deserves kudos.

DeSantis, who officially joined the Republican field late last month in a glitches-riddled Twitter Spaces event, said he was surprised to see Trump’s congratulations to Kim, whom he described as a dictator. murderer.

All three were in Des Moines on Saturday for Sen. Joni Ernsts’ (R-Iowa) annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.

Trump has previously bragged about his relationship with Kim, telling Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward that the two have good chemistry. He also exchanged what he called love letters with the North Korean leader.

