Politics
US must ‘stay strong’ in face of ‘incredible aggression from China’: Turner
(WASHINGTON) Representative Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday lambasted what he called increased military hostility from China and insisted that the United States remain strong after recent close calls near US ships and planes and the alleged spy balloon that was shot down off the East Coast.
What we’re seeing is incredible aggression from China, Turner, R-Ohio, told ABC This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz. If you look at the balloon that flew over the United States, Chinese police stations, the aggression against our planes and ships and international waters, it goes right to the heart of what President Xi [Jinping] said when he stood next to [President Vladimir] Putin in Russia where he said they were trying to make changes that haven’t happened in 100 years.
They are trying to flex their muscles and push authoritarianism forward. We need to be strong, Turner said, and this administration needs to be strong against this kind of coercion.
Turner’s harsh rhetoric comes as relations between Washington and Beijing have frayed over issues including Taiwan, trade and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite President Joe Biden saying he is looking for competition , not the conflict.
US officials believe China has coordinated a growing campaign of harassment, including two incidents in recent days between US and Chinese planes and ships.
Pressed by Raddatz on Sunday on what would be a sufficient response, Turner said President Biden should make it clear that the government sees China as an adversary.
I think that means calling them. I mean, it’s unacceptable, Turner said. I think the administration needs to step in and make it clear that China has identified itself as an adversary and was going to treat it as such.
In Singapore on Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both reaffirmed his commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and called for more communication after being denied a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.
The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict, Austin said. On Saturday, he said, we will not bow to intimidation or coercion.
Shangfu recently blamed some countries’ bullying and double standards and said, “A cold war mentality is now being reborn.
During his appearance this week, Turner said the United States should also strengthen its defense capabilities against North Korea, which continues to develop a nuclear program and receives much of its aid from China.
The concept of deterrence we have guns, they have guns is dead. We need to shift to deterrence plus defence, he said. This means an aggressive missile defense system.
Turner stressed the need for more robust protection around New York, pointing to efforts by Republican Representative Elise Stefanik and others to increase missile defense capabilities at Fort Drum in upstate New York. .
We have to build this system and we have to hold China accountable for North Korea, he said.
He also hailed efforts to arm Ukraine’s military ahead of an expected counter-offensive against Russia, saying it was amazing to see the ingenuity with which troops there have used US-supplied ammunition. United, including by destroying a key Russian Kinzhal missile.
However, Turner said US weaponry should not be used to launch attacks inside Russia, as Russian border towns have seen a sharp spike in violence fueled by paramilitary groups who maintain they are fight for Ukraine.
I don’t know who’s behind it, Turner admitted to This Week.
The Biden administration has declared its investigation.
Certainly, we must understand that Ukraine must be able to defend its territory, it must defend itself against Russian aggression, said Turner. President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy pledged not to use American weapons systems in [Russia] and he made that pledge to me the last time I saw him.
Copyright 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
