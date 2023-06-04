Government cannot weaponize legal charges against Boris





The Cabinet Office is trying to weaponize the law against a former prime minister. They threatened to withdraw funding for his legal costs during the Covid investigation. Government lawyers wrote to Johnson: The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, either by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless it there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter at issue. The most popular Joel Kotkin

The end of the Silicon Valley dream Even threatening him is a tyrannical act, the capricious move of a mad monarch. Curiously, this is the kind of arbitrary behavior that Boris Johnson's enemies accused him of. The idea that the government can stop paying the legal fees of a former prime minister is wrong. But the idea that they could threaten him to do what they want? Oh, that's much worse. Because if you are the government, you are in charge of the funds. You are responsible for all public money that is raised through taxes. Suddenly saying that you will only give part of the money that is legally owed unless the person does what you say: well, that is a very serious abuse of power. Here is an analogy. The public pays the legal fees of people charged with criminal offences. Some of these people are guilty. Some of them are innocent. We pay for both and let justice do its job. To turn to any of these people, the guilty and the innocent, and say that I will only pay your lawyers if you admit you are guilty would be farcical. The antithesis of justice. This is false, pure and simple. But that's what the government claims to be doing to Boris. He can only get his lawyers paid if he supports the government. As a lawyer, I find this absurd, not least because I posted about the ridiculous case against the Covid Inquiry Chairman. But by bringing this deranged case in the first place, the government is making Boris Johnson pay legal fees (unsurprisingly, he would have fired his team of government lawyers and replaced them with a firm). If I sue you tomorrow, even though my case is a joke, you will incur costs the minute you go to a lawyer and try to defend yourself. The government charges Boris a fee. The government now says it will only pay its costs if it supports them. It is simply wrong, and it is a travesty of justice. You have to imagine this precedent being used by future governments. Run the case we want, or we'll cut your funding starts to look as grim as it does when you imagine future scenarios in which it could be deployed.

It is up to him to explain how the government got there. But our constitution has the officers of the court, the attorney general, the solicitor general, and the attorney general. We also still have a Lord Chancellor. Why are they silent?

