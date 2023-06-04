Donald Trump will ‘likely be charged with obstruction of justice’





Notes from Donald Trump’s lawyer could be key to investigation into documents – Notes belonging to Donald Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, could offer a key piece of evidence in the probe into detention by former President Donald Trump with classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

What we know: Donald Trump and those notes

Corcoran began working with Trump in May 2022 after the former president received a subpoena from the Justice Department requesting the return of classified documents in his possession. The notes also address Corcorans’ search of a store in Mar-a-Lago for classified documents in June 2022.

Normally, prosecutors do not have access to an attorney’s notes due to solicitor-client privilege; however, prosecutors obtained a court order in March to drill into this privileged allegation that it was being used to cover up criminal activity.

Trump spokesman Stephen Cheung accused the Justice Department of violating fundamental rights of former presidents, noting that attorney-client privilege is one of the oldest and most fundamental principles of our legal system.

Donald Trump wondered if he should comply with a subpoena

The notes, as obtained by The New York Times, show that Trump asked Corcoran if he should comply with the Justice Department’s subpoena. Corcoran told him yes. Trump’s defenders noted that, from their perspective, the former president was asking his lawyer how to proceed.

Trump has claimed for the past few months at CNN Town Hall that he has the absolute right to do whatever I want with [the documents].

When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everyone. People take pictures of them. Everyone knew we were taking those boxes. And the GSA, the government department, the GSA took them. They brought them to Mar-a-Lago, Trump said at the town hall.

We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house. When Biden has his documents, he will not return the 1,850 boxes. And you’re going to find some real gems there.

Special prosecutor focuses on moving documents

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith focused on the role played by Trump valet Walt Nauta, who helped move the boxes around Mar-a-Lago and on Carlos Deoliveira, a maintenance worker who helped him with the boxes.

Nauta unlocked the stash containing the documents and provided Corcoran with tape to seal the classified documents he found.

Corcorant testified before the grand jury investigating the withholding of documents and that he had been hindered in his ability to search for the classified documents either by the president personally or by his staff.

The FBI found classified documents in the former president’s desk drawer.

Prosecutors further gathered evidence indicating that Trump sometimes kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, those people said, The Washington Post reported last month. Taken together, the new details of the classified documents investigation suggest a greater breadth and specificity of possible obstruction cases uncovered by the FBI and Justice Department than previously reported.

Notes Reference DoJ Meeting

The notes also mention Corcorans meeting with fellow Trump lawyer Christina Bobb with Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt at Mar-a-Lago on June 3, 2022.

A memo drafted by Judge Beryl Howell, the federal judge handling the Trump document case, demanding he testify before the grand jury called Corcoran a victim of months of Trump gambling and hiding the bullet from Department of Justice officials. Justice.

Leading analysts believe Trump will likely be charged with obstruction of justice and other crimes related to his year-and-a-half effort to prevent the return of key documents to the National Archives.

The authors have decades of experience as federal prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as other legal skills. Based on this experience and the analysis that follows, we conclude that Trump should and likely will be indicted, concludes a report compiled for Just Security.

They also claim that there is sufficient evidence to convict the former president.

