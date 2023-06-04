Growing Georgia Trump’s Election Investigation, Explained





The legal investigations against former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempt to interfere with the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are reportedly expanding to cover certain actions in Washington, DC, and other states under the General Status of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICOs).

The Georgia investigation is just one of three ongoing investigations into Trump’s potentially criminal activities during his presidency. It focuses on former presidents’ efforts to get Georgia officials to challenge or alter the results of the 2020 states presidential vote, which narrowly favored President Joe Biden. The other two investigations, both overseen by Federal Special Counsel Jack Smith, relate to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at the end of Trump’s presidency and efforts in other states to falsely certify election results. of 2020 in his favour.

The Georgia investigation is being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat. His office investigated allegations that Trump tried to convince Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, to deny that Biden had won their state. In a phone call with Raffensperger in 2021, Trump urged him to find the campaign 11,780 more votes one more vote than the 11,779 by which Biden won Georgia because we won the state. Trump also told Raffensperger he was taking a big risk if he didn’t overturn the state election results, and that Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s former general counsel, could face challenges. unspecified criminal charges if they did not comply with Trump. demands that they substantiate false claims that thousands of ballots were destroyed in Fulton County.

According to information from the Washington Post, Willis sought information from two companies, Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group, which Trump hired to investigate allegations of voter fraud in other states. The Trump campaign spent more than $1 million hiring the firms at the end of 2020 to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The companies found no evidence of voter fraud and also reportedly cooperated with Smiths’ investigation.

Williss’ inquiries with both companies indicate that his nearly three-year investigation will likely gather evidence from other states and possibly use federal RICO status to prosecute the Trump campaign.

Expanding efforts to hold Trump accountable for election interference

In Georgia, the Williss case is built around Team Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election in various ways: Trump calls Raffensperger to tell him to find the 11,780 votes; Trump and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarks call for a special session of the General Assembly to select voters from the Electoral College supporting Trump and hold a meeting of alternate voters in December 2020 at which they will vote for Trump; and the potential involvement of Trump teams in a plan to access voting materials without permission in Georgias Coffee County.

Georgias RICO Act has a broad definition of what constitutes racketeering behavior: knowingly and willfully making a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation in any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the state government for commit a crime, like Clark Cunningham, a professor at Georgia State Universitys College of Law told the Guardian in January. If you do this, you have committed racketeering activity. If you try to do it, ask someone else to do it, or coerce someone else into doing it, it’s all considered racketeering under Georgian law.

Willis has used RICO status in high-profile cases, including against rappers Gunna and Young Thug for allegedly helping found a violent street gang and for prosecuting a 2015 Atlanta public school cheating scandal. Willis intends to use RICO status in the Trump investigation also surfaced several times during the investigation.

The reason I’m a fan of RICO is because I think jurors are very, very smart, Willis said at a press conference last year regarding the Young Thug case. They want to know what happened. They want to make a definite decision about someone’s life. And so RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.

Georgia’s RICO laws require only two incidents of racketeering behavior to warrant a charge and define a wide variety of activities, including illegal distillation of alcohol and prostitution, as racketeering. In the Trump case, it is likely that Trump and his false campaign statements to Georgian officials constitute racketeering activity aimed at advancing the plan to overturn the 2020 election results; information from other states may be used because the intended result of all campaign efforts to nullify the election was to do so in other states and nationally, in addition to Georgia.

But just because Willis can report behavior that violates Georgia’s RICO statute in other places, she won’t necessarily press charges in those cases, she can just use that evidence to support her office’s case that the behavior Trump campaigns amounts to a grand scale, illegal scheme.

The Williss case will be difficult to prosecute; it depends in part on whether those involved knew they were making false statements or whether they actually believed the false statements they repeated to state officials. The fact that Trump and other campaign officials explicitly told people to break the law in order to nullify the election in Trump’s favor will also likely play a role.

More should become clear in the near future; Willis said his office could file charges as early as August.

Georgia is just one of Trump’s problems

Trump’s legal troubles have come to define his third run for president, but there is no certainty as to what they point to his future. They may end up playing into his narrative as a political martyr, persecuted by Democrats determined to keep him out of power, or actually dragging the blame for his attempts and those of his supporters to overthrow democracy.

In addition to the Georgia investigation, the two federal investigations are continuing. On Friday, CNN reported that federal prosecutors had a 2021 tape of Trump telling his aides and two people working on an autobiography of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he withheld a classified Pentagon plan. to attack Iran. On the recording, Trump indicates that he would like to share the contents of the document but has limited authority to declassify documents after leaving the White House. This evidence potentially contradicts his claims that he declassified all documents removed from the White House during the end of his presidency, while indicating that he may have broken the law by keeping documents relating to national security apart. of a protected domain. .

Smith, the special counsel, and federal prosecutors also continue to look into Trump campaigns’ false allegations of voter fraud, particularly if they knew those allegations were false but continued to make them in order to stay in power and make financial profit.

Although the results of these investigations are not yet known, recent cases against Trump have not gone in his favor.

In April, Trump was indicted in Manhattan District Court on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged silent money payments made to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress with whom Trump allegedly had an affair in 2006, during his 2016 campaign. Former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen previously served time in federal prison for his role in the scheme to keep Daniels from speaking openly about the case; the charges against Trump relate to how he reimbursed Cohen for payments to Daniels, calling them legal fees. Although Trump has been indicted, this case will likely not go to trial until 2024.

E. Jean Carroll, the former Elle advice columnist, also won a victory over Trump last month, winning $5 million in damages in her civil lawsuit against the former president. The jury in that case found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation relating to his attack on Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the 1990s and his subsequent slander in the media after he made the allegations public in 2019. Carroll asked additional damages. against Trump for repeatedly disparaging her after the verdict.

