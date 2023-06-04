Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are fighting over who hates Disney the most





Two of the most argumentative men in national headlines faced off in the Hawkeye State this week, each attempting to claim the title of Disney’s most hateful candidate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday, following a weekend in which the governor claimed Iowans agree with his stance on The Walt Disney. Company. As part of his campaign kickoff, DeSantis also brought up the debt ceiling and even spoke out against former President Donald Trump, one of his current competitors.

When it comes to US presidential elections, the tiny state of Iowa might as well be the size of Texas. That’s because the Hawkeye State primary is the first in the election cycle. Candidates with a strong run in Iowa have a head start in momentum that can propel their campaigns forward. In fact, every Democratic candidate to win the Iowa primary since 2000 has gone on to secure the spot in the presidential campaign. On the other hand, candidates who don’t do well in Iowa often lag behind their colleagues. Over the years, the state has served as both a launching pad and a crash site for presidential candidates.

During an episode of Fox & Friends last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lambasted Mr Trump, accusing the former commander-in-chief of “taking Disney’s side in our fight here in Florida. “. In response, Mr. Trump distanced himself from Mr. Trump. Similarly, Mr. Trump took to social media, initially calling The Walt Disney Company a “woke and disgusting shadow of himself” and launched a stern warning to Disney, encouraging the House of Mouse to get back to basics before the market has its final say. But he noted that Disney’s current operations and ideology are things that “all happened during ‘Ron DeSanctimonious” governorship.”

The fight, apparently over who hates Disney more – DeSantis or Trump – could signal that the Disney-DeSantis feud will be at the center of the campaign trail going forward. But Dave Peterson, a political scientist at Iowa State University, says that may not be the best idea, especially for candidates hoping to win Iowa’s primary.

I think the generic Culture Wars stuff works well, Peterson said. The kind of specifics really in the weeds in picking a fight with Disney, in particular, is a bit of a stretch, even for a lot of Republicans in Iowa.

Only time will tell how the campaign trail will be awash with attacks on Disney and on Governor DeSantis for his handling of the growing feud between the Florida legislature and the entertainment giant.

