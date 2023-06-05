Sunak tries to hide a plot to usurp Boris « Euro Weekly News





Sunak trying to hide a plot to usurp Boris Credit: HM Treasury and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP Open Government License 3

Boris Johnson’s allies have claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to block messages reaching the public covid inquiry because they may contain references to his intention to remove Prime Minister Johnson from office. As Boris Johnson said last week he would hand over his WhatsApp messaging history directly to the Covid inquiry, bypassing parliament, questions have arisen as to why Rishi Sunak’s government is withholding information. The conspiracy allegations against Mr Johnson have been emphatically rejected by Mr Sunak’s team. Johnson saw his taxpayer-funded legal representation threatened with being cut if he sought to undermine the government. Most read on Euro Weekly News Whatever Mr Sunak is hiding or not hiding about Boris, he might have other fears than his Eat out to help regime could be examined further, having already been criticized. Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was originally reported in The Observer (now part of the Guardian Group) saying that the Eat Out to Help Out scheme was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money. They also reported that Professor Martin McKee, president of the British Medical Association (BMA), said the government, including Sunak’s treasury, had repeatedly gone against scientific advice during the pandemic. Other allies of Mr Johnson have urged him to go ahead and report anything he wants to the inquiry, saying that if the government drops legal support for Johnson he can be raised by d other means. The government argued the ‘threat’ to cut Mr Johnson’s legal funding was solely because the funding was only to be used for matters directly related to the covid investigation. They claim that they are only dealing with taxpayers’ money rather than seeking to restrict his right to speak. As things stand, we still don’t know what documents will make it to the inquest as Johnson and Sunak continue to argue over these seemingly highly controversial WhatsApp messages. Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Don’t forget to come back and check the Euro Weekly News website for all your up to date local and international news and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook And instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://euroweeklynews.com/2023/06/04/sunak-trying-to-hide-a-plot-to-usurp-boris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

