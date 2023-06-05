Jokowi again raises the issue of global chaos and the current fate of RI





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again raised the issue of the crisis affecting the world. What he said late last year has now happened and is even worse. It is known that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a deadly or scarring effect on the world, many countries are in a serious situation. One of them is fiscal. Mismanagement has plunged several countries into a debt crisis. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content On the other hand, there are geopolitical issues that are heating up. The Russian and Ukrainian wars that have been going on for the past year, until now there is no certainty of peace. Now some of the fears are happening. Several countries have experienced an economic slowdown that has plunged into a recession. The United States grew by 1.6%, South Korea by 0.8%, Europe and Japan by 1.3%. As for China, it grew by 4.5% in the first quarter, while Mexico grew by 3.89%. Russia is still on the verge of recession with -1.9%. The latest is Germany which is expected to feel the -0.3% recession. Photo: macroeconomic group exhibition. (Doc. Ministry of Finance)

Another issue that has shocked the world is the banking crisis in the United States and Europe. It was also once feared that the United States could face bankruptcy due to debt ceiling issues. "Today we commemorate the birth of Pancasila, at a time when a crisis is sweeping the world," Jokowi said during Pancasila's birth day ceremony, Thursday (1/6/2023). Indonesia is also affected by the global chaos, but Jokowi thinks it's not that important. The proof of this is that the economy is still capable of growing above 5% until the first quarter of 2023. Inflation, although higher than usual, is currently on a downward trend. "Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic, social and political stability, control inflation, as well as increase investment and increase employment," he said. explain.

Jokowi sees this as part of the cooperation of all parties, both inside and outside of government. "This success is the contribution of all the children of the nation. Through the unity of hard work and mutual cooperation, this nation has successfully overcome the challenges and received the trust of the world. All of this is based on the Pancasila ideology which was inherited by the first president, IR Soekarno," Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Bad news from Europe: 5 crises could occur in 2023!



