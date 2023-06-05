Politics
Biden’s admin slams granting major coup to China after top officials visit on date of Tiananmen massacre
EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is accused of staging a “major coup” against Chinese President Xi Jinping after two senior officials visited China on Sunday to try to ease tensions between the two countries.
Critics immediately pointed out that Sunday June 4 marks the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, when the Chinese military massacred hundreds, if not thousands, of pro-democracy protesters.
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Sarah Beran, senior director of the National Security Council for China and Taiwan affairs, arrived in Beijing to discuss “key issues bilateral relations,” the State Department said in a press release.
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, drew attention to the timing of the trip on Twitter.
“Is the Biden administration sending top officials to China as we remember the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre? he wrote.
Issa, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News Digital that the trip only benefits China and Chinese President Xi Jinping while weakening the United States’ position on the world stage.
“This is no ordinary foreign policy stumble,” he said. “This is a concession demanded by the Chinese and granted by a White House and a State Department ready to bend. This is a major blow for Xi, and the Americas’ position in the world has just weakened where that matters the most.”
“There’s no way Congress can look away and let it go,” he added.
Nearly two hours after the first press release, the State Department issued another in honor of the anniversary of Tiananmen Square.
“Tomorrow we mark the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre,” the statement read. “On June 4, 1989, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government sent tanks to Tiananmen Square to brutally suppress peaceful pro-democracy Chinese protesters and passers-by.”
“The bravery of the victims will not be forgotten and continues to inspire defenders of these principles around the world,” he added. “The United States will continue to defend the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people in China and around the world.”
Issas’ office said he planned to send a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding answers about the trip to China.
A State Department spokesman told Reuters formal meetings for Kritenbrink would begin on Monday and he would raise the issue of human rights in the communist country.
Michael Sobolik, a researcher in Indo-Pacific studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, responded to the press release about the visit to China by asking, “Is this a joke?
Isaac Stone Fish, CEO of Strategic Risks, which “quantifies companies’ exposure to China,” and visiting scholar at the Atlantic Council, offered “pro advice” on Twitter, saying, “Don’t be a senior government official visiting China on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square.”
Fox News Digital asked the State Department and the White House if the Tiananmen Square massacre would be discussed, but neither responded.
Dialogue between the Biden administration and Beijing has been nearly dormant in recent months, with attempts at interactions halted since the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that passed through the country earlier this year.
A previously planned trip by Blinken, where he was to meet Xi, was canceled due to the spy balloon incident in China.
Relations between the United States and China have been further strained due to China’s military activity in the South China Sea and United States support for Taiwan.
Moreover, Beijing took umbrage after the United States warned China against arming Russia to help in its war in Ukraine.
CIA Director William Burns secretly visited China last month in a bid to restore relations, meeting with his Chinese counterparts to stress “the importance of keeping lines of communication open in intelligence channels”. , according to the Financial Times, which first reported on the visit.
Fox News Louis Casiano contributed to this report.
|
