Minister defends withholding ‘irrelevant’ WhatsApps from Covid probe

Rishi Sunak is today pushing back on claims he is blocking the Covid investigation by getting WhatsApps as it could expose his plot to bring down Boris Johnson.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick pushed back against the allegations in interviews this morning, saying the forwarding of irrelevant messages would not be ‘sensitive or reasonable’.

Tensions between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have risen again amid bitter rows over what evidence to provide to the official inquiry.

The Cabinet Office has launched a legal challenge to preside over Baroness Hallett’s request for unredacted texts from Mr Johnson and his officials, on the grounds that many of the messages were off topic.

It prompted Mr Johnson to say he will hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages from April 2021 to the inquest, telling Lady Hallett he was ‘perfectly content’ to post the messages ‘directly’.

Tensions between Boris Johnson (pictured jogging at the weekend) and Rishi Sunak have risen again amid bitter rows over what evidence to provide to the official inquiry

Rishi Sunak (pictured during a visit to Moldova last week) pushes back against claims he is blocking the Covid investigation by getting WhatsApps because it could reveal his plot to bring down Mr Johnson

Mr Johnson said he would also send messages from before April 2021 which are stored on a phone which has been disabled for security reasons. He added that he had not done so yet because he had been warned not to turn the device back on.

However, Mr Johnson has been warned that statutory taxpayer funding could be withdrawn if he goes ahead without government approval.

Mr Jenrick told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: ‘We want to hand over to the Covid investigation absolutely everything that has anything to do with Covid-19 or the purpose of the investigation.

“Where there is a point of difference is that we don’t think it makes sense or reason to hand over documents or messages that have nothing to do with Covid-19.”

As a former lawyer, he said, “the normal way to go is to set reasonable parameters” but not to ask for “totally unrelated” things.

He insisted the government had the “highest regard” for the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, and was not asking for “special treatment”.

“I hope this can be resolved before the case even goes to court,” he added.

Mr Jenrick insisted Mr Johnson would not be prevented from providing information to the inquiry.

“It’s entirely up to the former prime minister how he cooperates with the investigation if he wants to send them his documents or WhatsApp messages, so he’s free to do that,” he said.

Mr Jenrick acknowledged a letter from the Cabinet Office warning Mr Johnson he could lose his taxpayer-funded lawyers if he undermined ministers.

But added: ‘He can make all the arguments he wants and make all the statements he wants in his witness statement at the inquest.

“There’s absolutely no sense the government will restrict what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you’re using taxpayers’ money you obviously have to make sure you’re using it appropriately.”

Mr Jenrick denied there were fears in Number 10 that Rishi Sunak’s posts could reveal a plot to bring down Mr Johnson, saying: ‘No, as I said, the problem here is a simple legal problem.”

Boris’ allies have also suggested that No 10 may be keen to delete the posts because they contain evidence of conspiracy against Mr Johnson, or lockdown breaches by Mr Sunak or his advisers, which could lead to a new “partygate” controversy.

A Sunak loyalist dismissed the claims as “total nonsense”.

Lady Hallett had ordered the government to share all unredacted WhatsApp messages between the former prime minister and 40 ministers and advisers between January 1, 2020 and February 24, 2022.

The Cabinet Office, however, said it was seeking judicial review of the claim as there were ‘significant issues of principle at stake’ forcing a legal showdown between the government and the public inquiry it set in motion. place.