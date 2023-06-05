NATO’s Stoltenberg again urges Turkey to let Sweden join DW 06/04/2023

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Ankara to drop its opposition to Sweden’s bid to join the US-led defense alliance.

“Membership will make Sweden safe but also make NATO and Turkey stronger,” Stoltenberg said in Istanbul. “I look forward to finalizing Sweden’s membership as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg traveled to Turkey over the weekend to attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lavish inauguration ceremony on Saturday, as the leader of two decades (either as prime minister or later as president) officially begins his third term as president.

He also spoke with Turkey’s new foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, who replaces longtime top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu in Erdogan’s revamped cabinet.

Stoltenberg (left) spoke with Erdogan (center) and new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Image: Turkish Presidency Press Office/AFP

“Sweden has taken important concrete steps”

Turkey claims to oppose Sweden’s membership, as it previously opposed Finland’s, because these countries harbor people it considers terrorists. These individuals are often Kurdish activists with alleged links to the separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), blacklisted by Turkey and many of its Western allies.

“Sweden has taken important concrete steps to address Turkey’s concerns,” Stoltenberg said, referring to the recent introduction of tougher laws regarding support for terrorist organizations in Sweden and Stockholm’s increased counterterrorism cooperation with Ankara.

Erdogan had made it clear during the stormy campaign that he was unlikely to make a decision on Sweden before being re-elected, which he did in a tight second round a week ago.

Finland and Sweden chose to leave behind decades of military misalignment, which lasted throughout the Cold War, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden: more neutrality To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why is Turkey stubborn?

Although Turkey dropped its objections over Finland earlier this year, various public protests in Sweden criticizing Erdogan, his government and Islam, likely caused at least in part by Turkey’s initial resistance, appeared to further anger Ankara. .

The Swedish government on Saturday authorized another demonstration to which Ankara had formally opposed, under the slogan “No to NATO, no Erdogan laws in Sweden”, organized by groups close to the PKK. It took place on Sunday.

PKK flags (red with a five-pointed red star in a yellow circle in the center) were prominently displayed at the protest in Stockholm Image: Maja Suslin/AP Photo/picture alliance

Stoltenberg said that while he understood it was “difficult to see protests against Turkey and against NATO in Sweden”, he urged the Turkish government to “remember why these protests are taking place”.

“The organizers want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. They want to block Sweden’s counter-terrorism cooperation with Turkey, and they want to weaken NATO. We must not allow them to succeed,” he said. .

Stoltenberg (center of frame) spent the weekend in Turkey for Erdogan’s inauguration, with relatively few Western leaders to keep him company Image: TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/AA/picture alliance

Why is Turkish approval necessary?

Prospective NATO members must be approved by the legislatures of all existing NATO member states in order to join the alliance. Lawmakers in Turkey and Hungary, the same two countries that were the last to approve Finland, have yet to vote on Sweden.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was another Western leader to attend the weekend ceremony in Istanbul, while many major Western NATO powers sent other minor officials. Hungary and Turkey have stood out among NATO’s 31 members since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the two countries still trying to maintain relatively cordial relations with Moscow.

Former German President Christian Wulff was sent by the government to Berlin, although ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schrder was also present, while the United States sent its Turkish ambassador.

Sweden, meanwhile, sent Carl Bildt. At first glance, he too is “only” a former prime minister. However, he is also arguably Sweden’s best-known and most accomplished diplomat, a foreign minister before becoming prime minister and a key negotiator in the Balkan Wars of the 1990s before that.

Türkiye: Erdogan sworn in for a new presidential term To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

msh/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)