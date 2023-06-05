mamata banerjee | Mamata Banerjee harshly criticized the railways under the Narendra Modi government

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee was harshly critical of the railways, particularly in the context of Friday’s triple train accident, and generally about what India’s largest public sector entity has apparently been reduced to under the Narendra Modi government.

The Chief of Trinamul, who served as Minister of Railways for several periods under the NDA (under Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and UPA II regimes, reiterated a number of measures taken by the Bengal government to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the tragedies of Balasore or their relatives. She suggested railroad jobs for the deceased’s next of kin.

When I was Minister of Railways, I instituted the policy of giving employment to the relatives of those who died in railway accidents… I think it is a fair system, she says .

Sources said Mamata decided to hold the press conference as she thought – after discussing the rail tragedy with another former railway minister and his current Bihar counterpart, Nitish Kumar, that the rifts in the railway management should be highlighted as part of a concerted attack on the Modi government.

Most opposition leaders said the Modi-led government had tightened the brakes on railway recruitment and compromised passenger safety.

The hubbub around Vande Bharat trains, leaders like Mamata believe, is only meant to create a larger-than-life image of Modi.

During the press conference, Mamata spoke at length about some of the crucial upgrades or infrastructure developments when she was the head of Rail Bhavan, such as upgrade of signaling system, introduction of anti-collision devices (ACD) and the conversion of more than 400 unmanned level crossings. at inhabited level crossings.

During my tenure, we upgraded the technology, the telecommunications system and adopted the use of ACDs. In fact, I had personally traveled to Madgaon and met with officials from the Konkan Railway, where trials for ACD were taking place, the Trinamul chief said.

All of these improvements happened because of the efforts of the previous government, and certainly not the current government. In fact, the current government, rather than improving the railways, destroyed them, she said.

Asked to elaborate, Mamata said: There is a proverb, if one’s character is lost, all is lost. The character of Indian Railways was lost the day its budget was merged with the Union budget.”

The Chief Minister, who rushed to Balasore on Saturday, said none of her statements to the media with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at her side were made with the intention of attacking, which has been the interpretation of the saffron ecosystem. and mainstream media sections.

(Vaishnaw and Pradhan) stood beside me, nodding repeatedly in agreement with what I was saying. Why did they do it then, if I was indeed attacking or slandering? Why didn’t they object immediately? asked Chief Trinamul.

The things I said were very measured. I could have said a lot more, as I have experience in railway management, having presented seven to eight railway budgets. I know the workings of the railways like the back of my hand, she added.

Clarifying that she does not want Vaishnaws’ resignation and saying that he and his government would be returned by the people in next year’s general elections, Mamata said the Center was trying to reduce the death toll, suppress the facts and shift blame, instead. to confess and apologize.

The National General Secretary of Trinamul, Abhishek Banerjee, however, had demanded the resignation of the Minister of Railways.