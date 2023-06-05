China’s War Chest: How Beijing Reorganized Diplomatic Coins Ahead of Potential Conflict | China

IIn diplomatic terms, we can say that China has already won its battle against Taiwan. Most world governments, including the United States, formally agree with the position of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there is only one China, of which the People’s Republic of China is the single government.

The tension is that the CCP sees Taiwan, a democratic and self-governing island of 23 million people, as part of this one China.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday that China would not tolerate attempts to separate Taiwan from China, after refusing to meet his American counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian summit on defense organized in Singapore.

Since 1949, the CCP has made unification between the mainland and Taiwan a political priority. Many observers believe that Xi Jinping, the current Chinese leader, is more likely than any of his predecessors to use force to achieve this goal.

If Beijing were to launch a military push on Taiwan, Vladimir Putin would be Xi’s most important political and economic ally. China has been an economic lifeline for Russia since the start of the invasion against Ukraine. Trade between the two countries has increased by almost 40% this year and Xi’s rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine foreshadows the arguments that would be made if a conflict erupts in China. court.

For example, in February Xi criticized unilateral sanctions and the strengthening or expansion of military blocs; a coded reference to NATO. China does not have the same concern as Russia about a NATO presence near its borders, but in May a government official criticized the Western alliance’s announced plans to open a NATO office. bond in Japan.

In March, the Chinese leader visited Putin in Moscow, underscoring the warm relationship between the two men. One of the many successes of Xi’s trip was a joint statement in which Putin underlined his support for China’s stance on Taiwan.

Russia reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory, opposes any form of Taiwanese independence, and firmly supports China’s measures to safeguard its sovereignty and integrity. territorial, the statement read.

Other governments will prove more difficult to win over.

For a year, Beijing has been trying to convince European countries not to follow the United States with its increasingly hard line on China. Xi scored a victory on that front in April when French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe should not become a vassal in the US-China standoff.

Europe is far from unified on the subject, but of the 13 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, only one of them, the Vatican, is in Europe.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang raise a toast after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Photograph: Greg Baker/AP

The rest of Taiwan’s remaining allies are small game for China, says Lyle Goldstein, a visiting professor at Brown University who focuses on China and Russia issues. Many of these countries are in Central America and in March one of them, Honduras, severed its ties with Taipei, shifting its allegiance to Beijing.

Goldstein says Beijing is more concerned with reminding countries that have signed up to the one-China approach of what they have signed up to. The Chinese approach to diplomacy is to constantly wave the Taiwan issue in front of countries to say, “You have been warned that you have supported one China,” he says.

In the region, Beijing has all but given up on forging alliances with Japan and South Korea, according to Yu Jie, senior fellow at Chatham House. China also saw its relationship with the Philippines deteriorate under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who pursued a closer relationship with the United States. But the poorest countries in Southeast Asia face the geopolitical and economic reality of their proximity to China. Dependent on trade relations with their larger neighbor, many are more flexible and likely to toe Beijing’s line.

Many Southeast Asian leaders have remained silent on the subject of Ukraine, as they likely would on Taiwan.

Western attempts to portray Ukraine as a front in an existential threat between democracy and authoritarianism have not landed in Southeast Asia, says Sebastian Strangio, a journalist specializing in the region. One exception is Singapore, the only country in the region to embrace Western sanctions against Russia, in part because its leaders want to avoid a world where smaller countries are bullied by larger ones, Strangio says.

Yet over the past five years, China has increased its lead over the United States in influence in Southeast Asia, according to a recent report by think tank the Lowy Institute. China is now more influential in all areas other than defense, the authors found. And even in the area of ​​defence, China’s relationship is growing stronger. In Cambodia, for example, China has helped build a naval base, which, according to a speech by the Chinese ambassador last year, reflects the two countries’ partnership as rock-solid brothers.

The China-Cambodia relationship is particularly warm, but Southeast Asian leaders want stability above all else, and recent geopolitical temperature rises across the Taiwan Strait have alarmed several countries.

But, referring to visits to Taiwan by senior US and British politicians, Strangio notes that in Southeast Asia, many governments see the United States as equally guilty of rising tensions as the Chinese.