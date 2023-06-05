Politics
Johnson has warned his taxpayer-funded lawyers could be fired
Late last week, the former PM pressured the current PM after he handed over all unredacted WhatsApp messages from his phone directly to Baroness Hallett, the former appeal court judge presiding investigation.
It came just hours after the UK government launched a legal action to see the request for investigation into all messages, logs and notebooks.
The government has argued that some of the information requested is “unambiguously irrelevant”.
But Mr Johnson said he was unwilling to let his material become a test for others.
In a letter sent last week and seen by The Sunday Times, the Cabinet Office told the former Tory leader it would only pay his lawyers’ bill if he complied with certain conditions.
“The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless it there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter at issue.”
The Government Department said Mr Johnson should not submit evidence until he had ‘applied any redactions’ which the Cabinet Office had informed him were ‘necessary prior to submission’.
They also said he would have to run any witness statements before them first.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said it was entirely up to the former prime minister to decide how he cooperated with the investigation.
The Home Secretary told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday: If he wants to send them his documents or WhatsApp messages, he is free to do so.
He can put forward the arguments he wants and make the statements he wants in his witness statement at the inquest.
There’s absolutely no sense the government will limit what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you’re using taxpayers’ money you obviously need to make sure you’re using it appropriately.
Allies of Mr Johnson believe the government is taking legal action because they fear it will set a precedent and the inquiry will come soon after messages from incumbent ministers, including Rishi Sunak.
Mr Jenrick told Sky: We want to hand over to the Covid investigation absolutely everything that has anything to do with Covid-19 or the purpose of the investigation.
Where there is a difference is that we do not believe it is sensible or reasonable to hand over documents or messages that have nothing to do with Covid-19.
As a former lawyer, he said, the normal way to go is to set reasonable parameters, but not to ask for completely unrelated things.
He insisted the British government was not asking for special treatment.
I hope this can be resolved even before the case goes to court, he added.
The Cabinet Office insisted the letter to Mr Johnson was aimed at protecting public funds.
They told the BBC it was sent last week, and the company said it was not released in response to a recent event.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of the former Tory leader, said it was not a good idea for the government.
This is not a good idea for the government. All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship – whatever form that may take. https://t.co/bBIufEK91C
Right Honorable Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) June 3, 2023
So far Mr Johnson has not provided WhatsApp messages from before May 2021 because he needed a new phone after celebrity news outlet Popbitch highlighted the number could be found with a quick Google.
Mr Johnson told Baroness Hallett he would like to return the data stored on his old device, but needed to ensure it could be done just as securely.
