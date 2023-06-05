Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar made at 94 PM Narendra Modi Madhuri Dixit send her condolences





Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar dies at 94: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhuri Dixit send condolences Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar dies aged 94: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhuri Dixit have paid tribute to the late actress. Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar does at 94: Veteran Indian actress Sulochana Latkar who played pivotal roles in classics like Kati Patang, Johnny Mera Naam, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar And Himmatwala died at age 94. The Padma Shri recipient has worked in over 200 Hindi films. The veteran’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, has confirmed his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and other celebrities paid tribute on their social media. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote in his tweet: “The news of Sulochana Didi’s death is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema. CHECK OUT THE TWEETS ON THE PASSING OF SULOCHANA LATKAR: The death of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023 Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has ever seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in each film was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be Madhuri Said Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023 . . 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/15SApfbwo4 Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 4, 2023 PM NARENDRA MODI AND MADHURI DIXIT PAY TRIBUTE TO THE DEATH OF SULOCHANA LATKAR Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a huge void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Madhuri captioned her tweet as follows: “Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every movie was memorable. Our conversations I will miss you, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be forever remembered. The late actress played the role of the mothers of almost all the main actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. She tried leading roles in movies likeKora Kaagaz And Look at the heart. Her daughter Kanchan, during an interaction with The Indian Express, said, “She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died tonight at 6 p.m. The veteran’s antim darshan will be held at his Prabhadevi residence and cremation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace!











