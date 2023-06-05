India-Nepal relations on the mend





Seven pacts in the areas of trade, energy and infrastructure, signed during the just ended visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India, are expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Foremost among the agreements was that on hydroelectricity; India has agreed to import 10,000 MW from Nepal over the next 10 years. Moreover, India will allow Nepal to start exporting up to 60 MW to Bangladesh via India. An agreement on India’s construction of the 669 MW Lower Arun hydropower project was also signed. It is already constructing the 900 MW Arun-III hydropower project in Nepal and a 490 MW Arun-IV hydropower project is in the planning stage. The two parties have also renewed the transit treaty of 1992. Under the revised treaty, Nepal will also have access to India’s inland waterways. This should boost trade from landlocked countries. Read also | Meeting Narendra Modi, the most important aspect of India trip: Nepal PM Prachanda Additionally, they signed an agreement on the construction of the 50 km Siliguri-Jhapa oil pipeline. The two Prime Ministers practically inaugurated or laid the first stones of several cross-border projects. Apart from flagging an Indian Railways freight train from Bathnaha to the Nepal Customs yard, they inaugurated an integrated checkpoint between Rupaidiha-Nepalgunj and Sunauli-Bhairahawa, and laid the foundation stone for phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline. The projects are mutually beneficial and will boost their economies. Relations between India and Nepal plunged in 2015 when a blockade of the border by the Madeshi, the Madeshi protesting against the provisions of the new Constitution, crippled Nepal’s economy. The Modi government was seen in Nepal as providing unofficial support for the blockade. This not only damaged Indo-Nepalese relations, but also prompted Kathmandu to turn to China. China’s influence in Nepal’s politics and economic sphere has grown by leaps and bounds over the ensuing years. Former Prime Minister KPS Olis baiting India over the border dispute, among other things, has only made matters worse. However, with the Nepali Congress coming to power in 2021, the decline in Indo-Nepalese relations started to come to a halt. Dahal’s visit and the cooperation envisaged within the framework of the agreements reached should trigger a resumption of relations. However, anti-Indian sentiments run deep in Nepal. While Nepali politicians stir up such sentiments to serve their narrow interests, India cannot absolve itself of responsibility either. India’s interference in Nepal’s internal politics and the arrogant conduct of its diplomacy with Nepal fuel this resentment. A mural in the new parliament building which supposedly depicts Akhand Bharat, the MEA has dismissed claims saying it is a depiction of Ashokas empire which has sparked anger in Nepal as it is seen as reaffirming India’s expansionist ambitions. State-to-state infrastructure agreements can do little to improve our relationship with Nepal. Insensitivity to Nepalese concerns may nullify the cooperation envisaged by bilateral agreements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/second-edit/india-s-relations-with-nepal-on-the-mend-1224866.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos